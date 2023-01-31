Global Recognition as In the Welsh Wind’s Dewi Sant Gin Named Best in Wales

In the Welsh Wind has added to its growing list of successes after its Eccentric Spirits Dewi Sant gin was named the Best Contemporary Gin in Wales at the World Gin Awards 2023.

Dewi Sant was named ‘Best in Country’ by one of the most prestigious drinks industry awards and will compete to be crowned the ‘world’s best’, with the winner revealed next month.

The Dewi Sant gin, one of eight spirits in the Eccentric Spirits Collection produced by the distillery, also claimed the Gold Medal in the Best Contemporary Gin category.

It wasn’t the only success for the Ceredigion distillery as Eccentric Spirits Young Tom gin was awarded a Bronze Medal in the Best Old Tom Gin category. It was the only Welsh gin to win an award in that category.

The World Drinks Awards, which runs the annual competition, only selects the best internationally recognised style of drinks.

Ellen Wakelam, co-founder of In the Welsh Wind, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, said:

“We’re delighted to see Dewi Sant, from our Eccentric Spirits range, be recognised in this way. “It’s a herbaceous gin with fennel notes and works equally well in cocktails as it does in a refreshing G&T. Dewi Sant also won a gold medal in the Global Gin Masters 2022 too, so it’s flying high!”

In the Welsh Wind Distillery produces a range of award-winning spirits including its Signature Style Gin, Cask-Aged Palo Cortado Gin and its newest addition Three Grain Vodka.

The Eccentric Collection, which uses a range of Welsh botanicals in its six gins, also includes Cardi Bay Vodka and Black Batch Rum.

The World Gin Awards ‘World Best’ winners will be announced on 23 February 2023.