Giving Young People the Choice to Thrive in North Wales

When I left North Wales aged 20, it wasn’t because I wanted to; I left because, like so many others, I felt that staying wouldn’t allow me to pursue the career I wanted. Over two decades later, I returned with a strong sense of purpose and a commitment to contribute to a region I’ve always called home.

Now, as Interim Chief Executive of the North Wales Corporate Joint Committee, I am dedicated to ensuring that future generations have the choice to stay and build successful, fulfilling careers in North Wales without feeling compelled to look elsewhere.

The North Wales Growth Deal represents a significant step towards creating that choice. Through a £240 million investment – funded equally by the Welsh and UK Governments – and with ambitions totalling £1 billion, the Growth Deal seeks to generate thousands of new jobs and a thriving economy.

However, it isn’t simply about economic growth; it’s about creating sustainable, inclusive growth that will allow young people to thrive locally in sectors that are aligned with North Wales’ strengths, such as high-value manufacturing, agri-food, tourism, and low-carbon energy.

A cornerstone of this vision is tackling long-standing barriers that have held back parts of our economy, including limited digital infrastructure and a lack of attractive land and property sites for businesses. By addressing these challenges head-on, we can create an environment where skilled jobs and high-value careers are available to our young people right here in the region.

We also know that true transformation is about more than business investment alone. For a young person to realistically consider staying in North Wales, they need reliable transport options, affordable housing, and access to top-quality training and education that align with industry needs. The regional transport and strategic development plans currently being developed by the Corporate Joint Committee are essential to this broader ecosystem.

Our goal is not to hold young people back or limit their horizons; rather, we want to empower them with the choice to stay, knowing that they have every opportunity to succeed here. For a child in primary school today, I hope the future offers viable options across the breadth of North Wales’ growing economy, whether in advanced sectors like offshore wind and renewable energy or in well-established industries such as agriculture and tourism.

Moreover, we want North Wales to be a place where people are drawn not only to stay but also to return after time away. Many individuals, myself included, feel the pull of “hiraeth” later in life. By building a dynamic, resilient economy with diverse job opportunities and a rich cultural landscape, we can welcome back those who want to reconnect and contribute to the region.

Our ambitions are far-reaching, and the Growth Deal is an essential vehicle in bringing these goals within reach. But realising this vision will take sustained collaboration between local authorities, businesses, educational institutions, and our communities. Together, we can create a North Wales that is ready to offer the next generation the choice we didn’t always have – a choice to stay and prosper.