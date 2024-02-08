Genesis Biosciences Begins Year with Significant Promotion

Genesis Biosciences has made a key promotion to drive innovation and ensure quality in its environmentally friendly microbial and antimicrobial product ranges.

Dr Kate Ledwoch has been promoted from Senior Scientist to Laboratory Manager.

Kate is an accomplished scientist whose work has previously been published in the British Journal of Hospital Medicine and the Journal of Hospital Infection. Her qualifications include a PhD in Applied Phycology from Cranfield University, an MSc in Biofuels Process Engineering and a BSc in Chemical Technology and Engineering.

Since joining Genesis Biosciences, Kate has excelled in spearheading important research and development (R&D) projects and has represented the company at numerous scientific conferences around Europe, raising industry awareness of Genesis' innovative microbial technologies.

Stepping into her new role, Kate will play a pivotal part in driving R&D initiatives, optimising laboratory processes and ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety of their products.

On her promotion, Kate said:

“I am delighted to be stepping into this new role and continuing to develop products with a purpose. Since joining Genesis Biosciences, I have seen firsthand how important our work is through its positive applications and, most importantly, how they are constantly being developed and improved.”

Dr Emma Saunders, General Manager at Genesis Biosciences, said: