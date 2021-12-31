Geldards Expands Specialist Team with New Senior Appointment

Leading law firm Geldards is looking forward to a new chapter for their Private Client team.

The team based across Cardiff and Swansea have built up a well-established, loyal client base over the years. Often acting for different generations of the same families, they have earned a reputation for delivering a caring and sympathetic legal service and are accredited a Band 1 firm in Chambers and Partners legal rankings 2021.

Helping clients with tax planning and asset protection, the team is spearheaded by two specialist divisions providing dedicated advice. Anne Taylor, Senior Associate, heads up Wealth Planning in the team and is a longstanding member of Camelot’s lottery advisory panel, providing expert advice and support to numerous winners over the years.

Senior Associate Gillian Crouch leads on Probate and Trust administration. Gillian specialises in the effective administration of high-value estates, probate, complex trusts and matters and vulnerable beneficiary trusts.

Joining the team earlier in the year, well-established Swansea based solicitor Anne George is a wills and probate specialist, advising individuals, families and businesses in Swansea and West Wales.

The team now welcomes Senior Associate, Andrew Jones, who is a Trust and Tax specialist to the firm’s head office in Cardiff, to complement the range of services offered to clients.

Andrew joins from Hugh James where he practised for the past seven years and brings with him over 25 years’ experience in the private client tax and estate planning field.

He specialises in inheritance tax planning, especially for entrepreneurs, farmers and clients with high net worth, and is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

He spent three years in Bermuda advising on offshore trust matters, and particularly specialises in matters with an international element, including working closely with overseas lawyers where appropriate.

A published author of the 13th and 14th editions of Brighouse’s Precedents of Wills, Andrew is also an enthusiastic trainer on private client law.

On joining the team Andrew comments:

“I am really looking forward to getting to know the team at Geldards. The reputation of the Private Client team at the firm is superb and I am looking forward to helping clients navigate their taxation issues.”

Anne Taylor comments: