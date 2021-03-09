Geldards Appoints Experienced Solicitor to Grow Private Client Business in Swansea

Leading UK law firm Geldards has appointed a wills and probate solicitor with more than 38 years' experience, to grow its private client team in Swansea.

The firm, which is headquartered in Cardiff, has appointed Anne George, a wills and probate specialist with more than 38 years’ experience. Anne was previously a consultant at a Swansea law firm and prior to that was a partner in her own practice in the city for several years. She is joined by legal assistant Ginny Weldon, with whom she has worked for more than 24 years.

The two join Geldards’ partner Gaynor Dickens, who built her reputation in Swansea and now heads up the firm’s matrimonial team in Wales, in being able to offer a range of specialist private client and family law services to clients in Swansea and surrounding areas.

Anne said:

“I am delighted to be joining the Geldards’ team, which has a very strong reputation for the expertise and service it offers to its clients. I am looking forward to adding my experience and expertise to the team at Geldards as it expands its offer in Swansea and West Wales. The wealth of experience within Geldards will allow me to offer my clients the full breadth of services to meet their needs, drawing, for example, on the firm’s expertise in tax and wealth protection planning, business and agricultural succession and disputed estates.”

Anne has acted as executor and trustee on many occasions and has particular expertise in dealing with large and high-value estates.

She added:

“In my new role at Geldards, I look forward to continuing and expanding support to my clients, some of whom I have known and represented through several generations of their families in preparing wills, lasting powers of attorney and trusts. ”

Claire Johnson, Head of Private Client at Geldards said: