GE Healthcare Launches New Ultrasound AI Software

GE Healthcare launches new Voluson SWIFT ultrasound system with industry first auto recognition tools that incorporate the AI technology of Intelligent Ultrasound

Intelligent Ultrasound (AIM: MED), the artificial intelligence (AI) based ultrasound software and simulation company, today announced that GE Healthcare has launched its new AI-enhanced Women’s Health ultrasound system, Voluson SWIFT*. The Voluson SWIFT features SonoLyst, the world’s first fully integrated AI tool that recognizes the 20 views recommended by the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology mid-trimester practice guidelines for fetal imaging and incorporates Intelligent Ultrasound’s ScanNav Assist AI technology.

SonoLyst features two applications that leverage Intelligent Ultrasound’s technology, SonoLystIR and SonoLystX. SonoLystIR performs automated detection of the key scanning views and automated selection of the relevant Voluson SonoBiometry measurement tools; and SonoLystX, a virtual on-board ultrasound expert, uses AI to compare the acquired image to standardised criteria, to ensure that it meets clinical standards. SonoLystX can help enhance accuracy and quality and is ideal for teaching, training and quality assurance to ensure the highest quality image standards and consistency.

SonoLyst is the first AI software to be launched under the Group’s long-term licence and co-development agreement with GE Healthcare that enables the integration of Intelligent Ultrasound’s real-time AI image analysis software into GE Healthcare’s Voluson women’s health ultrasound portfolio. The first royalty per unit revenues for Intelligent Ultrasound are expected at the start 2021.

*510(k) currently pending at FDA. Not available for sale in the United States.

Roland Rott, General Manager of Women’s Health Ultrasound at GE Healthcare, said:

“Voluson SWIFT has redefined one of the most essential tools obstetrics and gynaecology clinicians rely on, delivering a contemporary design, intuitive user interface, and intelligent workflow supported by AI. In today’s environment where cleanliness and time saving opportunities are critical for clinicians, we’re proud to offer a solution that makes our customers’ work easier and gives them time back with their patients.”

Prof Aris Papageorghiou, Professor of Fetal Medicine, St George's Healthcare NHS Trust, London said:

“I have worked in the field of AI in ultrasound for over ten years, yet I am still amazed at the level of accuracy that has been achieved. You can really see how Intelligent Ultrasound’s AI technology, incorporated in the SonoLyst software, will improve efficiency, make the learning of ultrasound easier and reduce omissions and errors. It’s a big advance for ultrasound imaging in women’s health.”

Stuart Gall, CEO of Intelligent Ultrasound, said: