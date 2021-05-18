Gaps in the Built Environment

Written By John Jackson

The creative use of Infill sites has the potential to drive forward urban regeneration. This can help towns and cities to create distinct, attractive and unique built environments that work to attract more people helping to ensure their future prosperity.

At just 72 inches wide, Y Tŷ Lleiaf ym Mhrydain Fawr (Quay House) in Conwy is acknowledged as being the smallest house in the UK, and it’s also a tiny example of an infill development. The cottage, which dates back to the 16th century, was in use as a home until 1900, at which point the council declared it unfit for human habitation. Although the story doesn’t end there, from a built environment perspective the cottage now plays an important role as one of Conwy’s world famous tourist attractions. It provides the town with a unique point of difference to help attract visitors and their all important spending power.

Today, as we look to find ways to regenerate our urban centres, new infill developments have the potential to play a valuable role in achieving this transformation. These parcels of vacant or un-used land can be seen, to a greater or less extent, in many of our towns and cities. Often they will be small pieces of land that won’t appeal to major developers who are geared up to deliver large scale projects, but this itself should be seen as an opportunity for smaller developers for whom these sites could well be commercially viable.

That said infill sites don’t have to only be about building new buildings, they can also be used to provide new amenities in the urban environment, and examples of new usage can include: small parks, basketball courts, skate parks, or sites for street markets. These are just a few examples of how an infill site could be put to good use to provide facilities that make the built environment more engaging. Logic follows that by providing more places for people to enjoy will also help to generate more custom for the shops, cafes and bars in their given location.

With town and city centre infill sites there is a temptation to build in a way that “fits in” with the existing vernacular, and there are plenty of times when this should be the case. Although, conversely these sites also present an opportunity to introduce new buildings that are more considered and even adventurous in terms of how they embrace architecture. Built within an existing terrace, this example by De Baes Associates and architect Sophie van Noten in Belgium is in essence a highly contemporary building that sits comfortably within a traditional urban setting. Importantly it represents a unique addition to the built environment in Kortrijk where it is located.

As we are looking at the future of the High Streets in our towns and cities, confident infill developments that embrace the highest standard of architecture can act as a catalyst for regeneration. The right new small building sends out a clear message to the wider area, it physically shows that change is being embraced and presents a dynamic vision for the future of the location.

This in itself:

invites people to reconsider how they perceive the location in question

begins to make it viable for owners of the adjoining buildings to invest in their refurbishment

can attract new interest and investment in the location

encourages people to consider living and/or working in the area

acts as a statement of intent, visually showing citizens that things are improving

is highly suited to town and neighbourhood regeneration programmes where there is little or no opportunity for large scale redevelopments.

There are of course practical considerations, in particular relating to the ownership of the sites, the ability to convince developers to invest and take the risk in undertaking this type of development, and the need to nurture a genuine desire to support a higher standard of architecture in the built environment. For local authority owned sites, in theory these considerations should carry less significance, although in fairness budget pressures place a very real limitation on what they can achieve.

Should that mean we don’t look to use infill sites to play an innovative role in the regeneration of our built environment? I hope not, and maybe it's a case of acknowledging and finding ways to meet the challenges that need to be overcome. After all this is a chance to create new buildings that would be distinct and unique to their locations, and most importantly have the power to drive forward lasting urban regeneration.