Future Travel Survey Reveals Encouraging Results for Welsh Tourism Industry

Things could be looking up for the UK tourism industry, as a recent survey conducted by The Celtic Collection has revealed more than 60% of Brits rank a holiday or short break as their top leisure priority once lockdown measures are lifted.

The study of 6,179 people shows over half of respondents are more likely to enjoy a break in the UK this year, with only 15% more likely to travel abroad.

Of those survey, 90% are keen to travel before the end of the year, with more than a third wanting to travel within the first month of being granted permission. Only 10% would want to wait until next year before enjoying time away with their loved ones.

When it comes to travelling, 39% said they will be comfortable travelling up to a maximum of two hours away from home, however, when it comes to public or communal transport a quarter would prefer to avoid it altogether.

Unsurprisingly, family breaks are set to be the most popular choice post lockdown, with 65% of respondents saying immediate and extended family are the ones they are most looking forward to spending time with when it is safe to do so.

Going forward, safety will be a key priority for those looking to take short breaks, with 40% revealing they will now seek destinations based on health and safety precautions and 37% will continue to practise social distancing from fellow travellers, whether it is required or not.

Ian Edwards, Chief Executive at The Celtic Collection commented:

“It’s very reassuring to see that people are keen to enjoy a staycation as soon as they can, and it is completely understandable that people will be wary about traveling and social distancing precautions. The health and safety of everyone at the Resort is our paramount priority and we will be taking every precaution to ensure robust health and safety measures are in place.”

The Celtic Collection gives guests a unique opportunity for guests enjoy 2,000 acres of beautiful, breathing space set at the gateway to South Wales. The Collection is home to five unique hotels, The Celtic Manor Resort, The Manor House, Coldra Court, Newbridge on Usk and Tŷ Hotel, as well as the luxury Hunter Lodges. Featuring a huge variety of options for world-class accommodation, activities and dining, the Collection provides the perfect alternative for those wanting to get away this year. The Celtic Manor Resort was also recently voted by AA as the ‘Best UK Family Hotel in 2020’.

The survey of 6,279 people was taken from 28th April to 4th May by The Celtic Collection. The resort is currently closed due to COVID-19.