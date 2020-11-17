Future Remains for Nuclear Power Industry in North Wales

ICE Wales Cymru Director, Keith Jones said:

“As an Institution we support and encourage nuclear power as a source that is welcomed as part of a mix of sustainable energy for the future.

We are pleased to hear the latest news of confirmed and possible investment in this industry in the North Wales region. The proposal for Anglesey to be an ‘Energy Island’ would bring a long-needed boost to the economy of the area”

As part of ICE Wales Cymru’s series of webinars the Institution will welcome Stuart Law, Wylfa Closure Director, Magnox Limited to its forthcoming webinar ‘ People in Nuclear’ when he will talk about the necessary attributes of anyone working in the nuclear industry”.