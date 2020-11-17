Future Remains for Nuclear Power Industry in North Wales

The North Wales region’s nuclear ambitions are being re-charged following the news that Bangor University is to become a world-leading nuclear research site after a £3 million Welsh Government investment at the university’s Nuclear Futures Institute and the emergence of a bid by a US consortium to revive the Wylfa Newydd project on Anglesey.
ICE Wales Cymru Director, Keith Jones said:
“As an Institution we support and encourage nuclear power as a source that is welcomed as part of a mix of sustainable energy for the future.
We are pleased to hear the latest news of confirmed and possible investment in this industry in the North Wales region. The proposal for Anglesey to be an ‘Energy Island’ would bring a long-needed boost to the economy of the area”
As part of ICE Wales Cymru’s series of webinars the Institution will welcome Stuart Law, Wylfa Closure Director, Magnox Limited to its forthcoming webinar ‘ People in Nuclear’ when he will talk about the necessary attributes of anyone working in the nuclear industry”.
Stuart Law said:
“I have spent my career in nuclear generation and then latterly the defueling and decommissioning phases. This presentation will bring together the attributes that you wish to see in people working on site through the phases and what they need to be aware of. This will be done whilst describing the operation and lifecycle of a Magnox site so that it is contextualised, bringing in examples that help the audience appreciate the issues from the operator's perspective”.
The webinar is free to join, open to all and takes place on 19 November at 18.00 hrs.
