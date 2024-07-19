Future of Farming for Next Generation on the Agenda at Royal Welsh Show

A joint seminar organised by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) and Wales YFC will discuss the future of farming for the next generation at the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd.

Chaired by Royal Welsh Leadership Group Facilitator and Agri Supply Chain Advisor, Alison Harvey, the seminar will hear from voices across the agricultural sector in Wales.

Joining the panel will be: Angharad Thomas, Wales YFC Rural Affairs Chair; Dominic Hampson Smith, Wales YFC Rural Affair Vice Chair; Teleri Glyn Jones BBC political reporter and member of Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Next Generation Committee; Cain Owen, Anglesey Agricultural Society Organiser and member of Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Next Generation Committee and Rachael Madeley-Davies, Head of Sustainability and Future Policy at HCC.

The seminar is taking place at 10am at the Wales YFC building on Thursday 25 July during the Royal Welsh Show. Light refreshments will be provided.

Ahead of the event, HCC’s Head of Sustainability and Future Policy Rachael Madeley-Davies commented:

“Welsh agriculture is going through a period of change in terms of legislation and policy but also in terms of consumer trends and global demand. Environmental sustainability will be key moving forward but it’s important that the views and experiences of young people are shared and considered. I’m looking forward to taking part in this seminar and also hearing the views from the other members of the panel.”

Alison Harvey, who is chairing the event, added:

“All are welcome to join this seminar where we will be discussing what the future of farming looks like for the next generation. We are looking forward to hearing range of views and I would warmly encourage anyone interested to attend.”

For more information or to register for the event, contact HCC on info@hybucig.cymru