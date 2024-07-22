Gov/Non Profit  |

22 July 2024
Gov / Non Profit

Funding Search Platform Launched for Third Sector

A new search platform has been launched for charities, community groups and social enterprises looking for funding.

Funding Wales has been created by Third Sector Support Wales, a network of support organisations for the whole of the third sector in Wales. It consists of the 19 local and regional support bodies across Wales, the County Voluntary Councils (CVCs) and the national membership body for voluntary organisations in Wales, Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA).

The free online search engine includes hundreds of grant and loan finance opportunities from local, national and international sources.

For further information visit https://funding.cymru/en



