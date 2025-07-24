Funding Opportunities for Welsh Tech Businesses

Ben Davies, Managing Director at Hexa Finance and Workshop Partner at Wales Tech Week 2025, shares insights on how Welsh tech businesses can unlock the right funding to fuel their growth. From asset finance to working capital, Ben highlights practical solutions to help businesses scale with confidence.

Over the years, I’ve worked with many ambitious tech businesses across Wales. Whether developing new software solutions, building AI-driven platforms, or creating digital tools, one challenge is always front and centre: funding. Securing the right financial support can feel complex, yet it’s crucial to growth.

Wales’ tech scene is dynamic and growing fast, but accessing finance tailored to these businesses’ specific needs remains a common struggle. This isn’t just a challenge for start-ups. Established tech businesses also face financial barriers when scaling, upgrading technology, or expanding into new markets. Even profitable companies can experience cash flow gaps that disrupt their operations.

For established businesses, the challenge is often less about survival and more about unlocking growth. Investing in staff, equipment, or new premises requires capital, even when revenue is healthy. Understanding the right finance solution can help make sure established businesses maintain momentum without overstretching their resources.

Asset Finance is often a practical solution. Tech businesses investing in equipment, from hardware to specialist software, can spread the cost rather than paying upfront. This helps protect cash flow while ensuring businesses remain equipped with the tools they need. Businesses can also use asset finance to upgrade infrastructure or replace legacy systems without delaying other growth priorities. In the fast-moving tech industry, having up-to-date systems can be critical for both productivity and competitiveness, and asset finance allows firms to manage this without depleting cash reserves.

Revolving Credit/Invoice Finance are options that can make a big difference. Many tech businesses rely on large customer contracts with long payment terms, which can leave businesses waiting months for funds to arrive. Scalable working capital products can unlock cash tied up in the sales cycle, providing faster access to that money to keep projects moving, pay staff, or cover everyday costs.

Business Loans are another flexible option, available in both secured and unsecured forms. These loans can support growth, provide working capital, or cover unexpected expenses. Secured loans tend to offer higher limits and longer repayment terms, while unsecured loans are useful for smaller financial needs with shorter repayment terms. Businesses may use loans to fund acquisitions, enter new markets, or expand their premises to meet growing demand. In some cases, tech firms use business loans to invest in research and development, helping them stay competitive in such a quickly evolving sector.

When preparing to secure finance, businesses should focus on three key steps:

Document your business plan – Lenders will want to see clear growth projections, cash flow forecasts, and details on how funding will support your goals. Organise financial records – Clear financial statements, including profit and loss accounts, will make the application process a lot smoother. Consider expert advice – A partner like Hexa Finance can guide you through the options and match your business to the right funding partner.

Choosing the right funding solution depends on your business’s goals. Often, a combination of options, such as asset finance for equipment and working capital products for cash flow, creates the most balanced solution.

While the landscape can seem daunting, with the right strategy, established tech businesses can secure the capital they need to achieve sustained growth, invest in innovation, and strengthen their position in the market.

Wales is full of tech potential, and with the right support, those ideas can thrive.

Want to explore how finance could help your business grow? Speak to the team at Hexa Finance for expert, tailored advice: https://www.hexafinance.co.uk/

Register your free place at Wales Tech Week 2025 to discover funding opportunities, connect with industry leaders, and unlock your business’s potential: https://www.walestechweek.com/