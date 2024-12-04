FSB Urges Welsh Government to Deliver Pro-Small Business Draft Budget to Boost Jobs and Growth

The Federation of Small Businesses in Wales is urging the Welsh Government to deliver a pro-small business Draft Budget, saying SMEs are looking for proactive measures which will improve their operating conditions.

Wales’s largest business group says the Draft Budget, which will be published on 10th December, is an opportunity for the Welsh Government to boost jobs and growth.

It urgently calls for specific measures to ease cost pressures and for investment in the enablers of growth, including our skills landscape and critical transport infrastructure.

FSB is calling on the Welsh Government to:

Freezing the Business Rates Multiplier: Implementing a freeze on the multiplier used to calculate Business Rates for the 2025/26 budget year. This short-term measure will provide much-needed relief until long-term measures, such as a differential SME multiplier, can be introduced.

Investing in Apprenticeships: Restoring funding for Apprenticeships in Wales to pre-European funding levels to nurture the next generation of skilled workers and improve productivity.

Prioritising Infrastructure: Investing strategically in critical infrastructure, including transport networks and road maintenance. The additional funding from the UK Autumn Statement allocated for pothole repairs should be used to address similar infrastructure priorities in Wales.

Protecting Business Support Institutions: Ensuring that Wales's Business Support institutions maintain their current funding levels and develop and grow business support funding in areas which could drive up productivity including management and leadership support, innovation support, skills development and commercial expertise.

Ben Cottam, Head of Wales at the Federation of Small Businesses, said: