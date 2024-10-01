Front Door Communications Appoints Lisa Blake as Head of PR

Front Door Communications has appointed former national journalist Lisa Blake as its new Head of PR.

Lisa, originally from Aberdare, joins the Cardiff comms agency in Cardiff with a wealth of experience, including more than 15 years’ working for celebrity magazines such as OK! and new and, more recently, as a PR Manager for ITV Daytime.

She joins the eight-strong team at Front Door, whose clients include Go.Compare, current Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans, Christmas at Bute Park, Green Man, Cleverchefs Group and Bouygues UK.

Lisa’s journalism background means she’s interviewed hundreds of celebrities, including Kylie Minogue, Tom Jones and Peter Andre and her all-time favourite is Robbie Williams.

She’s also enjoyed freelance stints in her career where she’s placed exclusive news stories in the Sunday Mirror, Sun on Sunday, Mail on Sunday, Daily Star, plus more.

In 2020, Lisa moved into TV PR, working on the publicity of ITV Daytime shows including Good Morning Britain, This Morning, Loose Women, Lorraine, The Chase and Tipping Point.

Two years later, she returned to her native Wales, where she focused on building relationships with local press contacts while helping with the PR of TV shows including BBC Wales’ A Special School and S4C’s Cyfrinachau’r Llyfrgell (Best Kept Secrets).

She also helped with the red-carpet media management of the Child of Wales Awards 2023 and 2024 and BAFTA Cymru Awards 2022, and worked on the talent booking and PR and marketing of Brecon Jazz Festival 2024.

Front Door Communications was founded in 2017 by former BBC journalist Kath Chadwick and digital marketing expert Lynsey Walden. It provides a range of digital marketing and PR services with the aim to deliver real business benefits for clients through creative, results-driven campaigns.

Lynsey said she is delighted to welcome Lisa to the team, where she will head up PR.

She said:

“We’re absolutely over the moon to have Lisa on board, her experience is second to none and we’re excited about the new opportunities she will bring for Front Door Comms. She’s already working with a number of clients and getting some great results so we couldn’t be happier. We’ve just launched a new brand, a new website and now a new Head of PR, so it’s a really exciting time for us as an agency.”

Lisa, a self-confessed true crime documentary and Stereophonics fan, said: