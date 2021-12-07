Freight Logistics Solutions Appoints Wayne Harvey as Chair

Wayne Harvey has been appointed as chair of award-winning Freight Logistics Solutions.

Wayne joins FLS at a time of unprecedented growth fuelled by the £2.2 million investment by the Development Bank Wales in September 2021. FLS has also recently been confirmed for a third consecutive year in the Wales Fast Growth 50, Sustainable Growth Award, after two years at the number two spot.

As chair of Cardiff Airport and a former partner at Ernst & Young and senior partner at Deloitte, Wayne will focus on the strategic development of FLS, supporting and developing the senior management team. On becoming senior partner at Deloitte, he expanded the Welsh practice and number of employees tenfold. He has forged and maintains strong relationships with a wide range of businesses across Wales.

Wayne Harvey said:

“I look forward to supporting the FLS team and adding value to the extensive investment by the Development Bank of Wales and the growth plans over the next five years. Many businesses are facing the continued challenge of transport exceeding labour as the most significant cost to business and certainly this year has seen huge additional difficulties in the sector with Brexit, driver shortages and the pandemic. With further changes to UK imports and customs in January 2022, businesses are realising that having the right freight transport partner has never been more crucial to their business resilience and success. FLS is in a very strong position and I’m excited to be a part of the team.”

Ieuan Rosser CEO at FLS added:

“We have entered exciting new territory at FLS with an enhanced technology offering and bolstering our infrastructure and team with 12 new appointments across the business within the past few months. The appointment of a chair with the right experience is key to our next stage business strategy, so it is with great pleasure that I welcome Wayne to our business having been introduced to him by the Development Bank. “We were looking for an individual with in-depth technical and advisory experience along with plenty of exposure across multiple sectors that can steer the business through its next period of growth, Wayne is just the guide we need; he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to FLS which we will capitalise on as we continue our expansion into next year and beyond”

