Free Webinars to Help Food and Drink Producers Get Digital

Welsh food and drink producers are being urged to take advantage of a new series of webinars starting 25 May, offered by digital support champion Superfast Business Wales.

The two-part series will show business owners how to use digital marketing to reach customers and get cash in the bank, as well as online tools to help them better manage their business, stock, and customers: such as CRM and booking systems, accounting, cyber security, and more.

Tailored to suppliers and producers of food and drink, the free webinars are being launched off the back of a highly successful programme of events run to help the tourism and hospitality sector.

Howard Thompson, programme manager for Superfast Business Wales, said:

“We had an increased number of registrations from tourism and hospitality businesses, as those which rely on face-to-face activity had an urgent need to engage with people online for the first time. And for many of them, digital has become a lifeline which they won’t drop when Wales reopens. “We’d now like to offer that same digital support lifeline to food and drink producers. These webinars will provide the opportunity for them to discover how digital can help them create money, save time, and build resilience as we ease out of lockdown. “Eligible businesses who attend can also benefit from free one-to-one support and a comprehensive web review from a business adviser who will provide a tailored digital roadmap for the future. People can book by visiting the Superfast Business Wales Events page or ringing 03332 408329.”

Digital Marketing and Online Tools for Food and Drink Producers:

Part 1: Digital marketing

Engaging your target market

Developing a strategy to create sales

Measuring what works and what doesn’t

25th May 2021 – 13:00 – 15:00

9th June 2021 – 13:00 – 15:00

Part 2: Online tools

Booking systems and click and collect

Building customer relationships

Managing your accounts and payments online

Keeping your business safe

27th May 2021 – 13:00 – 15:00

16th June 2021 – 13:00 – 15:00

Search online: Superfast Business Wales Events