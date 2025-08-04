Four Cymru Partners with Wales Tech Week to Champion Welsh Innovation

Four Cymru is joining forces with Wales Tech Week 2025 – the nation’s largest international tech summit – to put Welsh innovation, talent and ambition firmly in the global spotlight, showcasing the strength of Wales’s tech ecosystem and championing the industry on the world stage.

Taking place from 24–26 November at the ICC Wales in Newport, the event will bring together tech innovators, investors, policy-makers, and leaders from across all sectors to connect, collaborate and do business.

Powered by Technology Connected, Wales Tech Week positions Wales as a global hub for emerging technologies and investment. The event highlights how technology is being applied across every sector from energy and manufacturing to professional services and finance, helping businesses of all sizes adapt, innovate and grow.

The summit aims to raise awareness, break down barriers and create accessible opportunities for sectors that are starting – or accelerating – their use of technology to improve performance, sustainability and competitiveness.

Four Cymru, which is part of Four Agency, is supporting on strategic communications, brand storytelling and audience engagement to amplify the event’s reach and impact. With offices in Cardiff, Aberystwyth, London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Four said it was “uniquely positioned to elevate Wales’s tech ecosystem to international prominence”.

A Welsh speaker from North Wales, Nan Williams, group chief executive of Four, said:

“Wales Tech Week showcases the very best of Wales on the world stage. “Cymru is building a special place in the international technology ecosystem – small enough to be connected, ambitious enough to deliver worldwide innovation and with the passionate, hardworking ‘DNA’ to build the future as we built the past. At Wales Tech Week that all comes together as nowhere else.

“At Wales Tech Week you can experience the innovation, talent and ambition that make Wales a rising force in global tech. From world-firsts in compound semiconductors to cutting-edge cybersecurity, this is where international opportunity meets Welsh ingenuity.”

Four will play a key role in ensuring that the voices and innovations of international tech leaders are heard far beyond the event itself. Through Four’s Difference Makers initiative, showcasing individuals driving meaningful change in their sectors, Four has previously recognised Avril Lewis, managing director of Technology Connected as an influential figure shaping the future.

Welcoming the partnership, Avril added:

“We’re thrilled to have Four Cymru on board for Wales Tech Week 2025. Their expertise in strategic communications and international reach will be invaluable in helping us tell the story of Welsh innovation to the world. This partnership strengthens our mission to position Wales as a global leader in technology and innovation.”

Wales Tech Week 2025 promises to be a landmark event, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, academics and policymakers to explore the future of technology and its impact on society, business and the economy.

The event is free to attend, exploring three main themes of Tech for People, Tech for the Planet and Tech for Performance. For more information about Wales Tech Week 2025 and to book your place visit www.walestechweek.com.