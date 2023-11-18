Forward Appoints Head of Hazardous Waste Services

Forward, a leading environmental services specialist based in Cardiff, has appointed a Head of Hazardous Waste Services as part of its commitment to delivering innovative and customer-focused hazardous waste solutions.

Following a successful career in industrial chemistry and manufacturing management, Helen Hope also brings with her over 15 years of direct experience in the hazardous waste management industry. She began her journey with Forward in April of this year initially as Hazardous Waste Business Development Manager, before being swiftly promoted to Head of Hazardous Waste inline with the growth and development of the company.

In her new role, Helen leads a team of six hazardous waste professionals at the company's state-of-the-art hazardous waste transfer station, located on East Moors Road in Cardiff. She also supports the firm’s business development and client account managers involved in broader total waste management contracts, in handling hazardous waste inquiries, driving new technical waste business development and overseeing the entire workflow, from pricing and quotation, to input and processing and final output from the facility. NEBOSH qualified, Helen works closely with Forward’s Group SHEQ Manager to ensure operational safety and environmental compliance.

Forward’s hazardous waste transfer station, which opened in November 2022 as part of the firm’s ambitious growth strategy, has an extensive permit to receive hazardous waste in both solid and liquid forms, including drummed or packaged waste. The facility is strategically positioned to cater to the needs of manufacturing businesses across South Wales, Southwest England and the Midlands, making it a crucial addition to the region's hazardous waste management infrastructure.

With a capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum, the facility enables Forward to process a substantial portion of the hazardous waste it collects in-house. Designed and built to modern regulatory standards, the facility boasts a highly skilled team, which includes degree-qualified industrial chemists and experienced plant operators. These are supported by Forward’s in-house truck fleet, each vehicle equipped for the carriage of dangerous goods and every Forward driver being fully trained and ADR qualified.

On her new role, Helen said:

“I'm really pleased to take on this role and be part of a company that is dedicated to making a positive impact in the waste management industry. I look forward to leading our team to new heights in serving our customers' needs.” Lyndon Ward, the founder and CEO at Forward added: “We are very pleased to welcome Helen as the Head of Hazardous Waste Services. Her extensive experience and dedication will undoubtedly enhance our commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused hazardous waste solutions, which are crucial for the success of our valued customers.”

Forward is the trading name of Forward Waste Management Limited, a Welsh environmental services specialist established in 2006, providing total waste management solutions for the manufacturing industry. The company also owns subsidiary Enviroquip, which was formed in 1998 and manufactures compactors, balers, containers and other handling equipment for waste and recycling applications across the UK.