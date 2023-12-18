Former Welshpool School Sells for Four Times Guide, £356,000, to Local Firm at Auction

A former Welshpool school, which created a storm of interest from prospective buyers when the five classroom listed building was put up for auction, has sold to local buyers.

The former Ardwyn School, Red Bank, Welshpool, sold for more than four times the guide price of £85,000-plus.

Listed by Newport, South Wales-based Paul Fosh Auctions the property, which comprises of five, self contained classrooms and extensive playing fields, sold for £356,000.

Adam Smith, a director of Shrewsbury-based property development company Homesmiths, who have bought the former school, said:

“This is a very exciting opportunity to bring further investment into Welshpool. Being Welsh speakers, we were seduced by the history of the school and also its unique design. “We are looking to undertake a sympathetic and high-quality conversion of the former classrooms into new homes. As a company we specialise in the renovation of historic and listed buildings and we are really looking forward to preserving this special property for future generations. “The existing pedestrian route at the former school, aptly named the ’wiggly path’, through the site will now be retained. We look forward to working with the Town Council and local residents in future.”

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said there had been keen interest in the property ahead of the sale which carried on through to the auction.

Debra said: