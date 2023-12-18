Two Former Care Homes Sold to New Operators in Cardiff

Two former care homes in Cardiff – Cartref Roath and Cartref Llanishen – which closed earlier this year, have been sold to a nursery provider and a care home operator respectively.

The sale of Catref Roath to Peter Reynolds Properties in November, who have leased the premises to Acorns Nurseries, and Cartref Llanishen to Squirrel Wood Properties in December, pave the way for a positive future for the two sites and the communities they serve.

The two care homes, which were owned and operated by Cardiff charity, Cartref, closed earlier this year due to unsustainable levels of occupancy. Savills was instructed to bring the properties to the market and seek the best capital receipt for the charity in June.

Cartref Roath on Lake Road East within Roath Park has direct views across the lake and Cartref Llanishen was situated close to the village centre and train station. Both properties were in very good condition.

Caroline Jones from Savills development team in Cardiff commented:

‘Properties of this scale in such prime locations rarely become available for sale and, coupled with the very good condition of the buildings, we were able to generate considerable interest from all sectors for a range of alternative uses. ‘Despite a slowdown in general market conditions, these sales demonstrate the continued appetite for quality property in good locations in Cardiff.’

Joel Williams, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Trustees of Cartref added: