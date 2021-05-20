Former North Wales Pubs and Hotel Make Way for New Homes

The past few months have seen the successful handover of three major North Wales apartment schemes delivered by Anwyl Partnerships in collaboration with ClwydAlyn, creating almost 100 new homes.

The three projects have each seen the redevelopment of former public house and hotel sites which had been unfortunately left unoccupied. These include the Boars Head pub in Ewloe, Edelweiss hotel in Colwyn Bay and the Albion hotel and social club site in Connah's Quay.

Built under a £3.5 million contract, the Boars Head scheme includes 28 one and two-bedroom apartments for over 55s, as well as three houses for families, creating much-anticipated, high quality affordable homes in Flintshire.

The £3.5 million Edelweiss project saw the former hotel building demolished following years of neglect, creating 31 affordable homes including 14 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom apartments.

In Connah’s Quay, 30 high quality older person living apartments are now complete at the former Albion hotel and social club under a £3.1 million contract, a site which again had become unsafe and an unfortunate target for anti-social behaviour.

Tom Anwyl, Managing Director of Anwyl Partnerships commented:

“It’s fantastic to see these three schemes completed in quick succession. Not only have we created much needed, high quality homes within these towns, but we've also transformed and redeveloped key sites, helping further drive critical regeneration. “We’ve worked closely in partnership with ClwydAlyn to develop these homes based on specific, local need. Whilst COVID-19 has had an impact on many of our sites, we have worked tirelessly to achieve completion and deliver all projects to a high quality and as soon as has been practicable given the circumstances.”

Craig Sparrow, Executive Director of Development at ClwydAlyn, added: