19 May 2025
Property / Construction

Former Hotel Site Transformed into £4.5m Sea-View Development in Anglesey

Gwel Y Mor, Bull Bay

Developer ah2 Developments has completed its latest coastal scheme in Bull Bay, Anglesey, delivering 13 sea-view homes aimed at both private buyers and the holiday rental market.

The mixed-use scheme, which has a total Gross Development Value of £4.5 million, comprises a selection of detached houses, a dorma bungalow, mews house and apartments. One house sale has already completed and five are currently let through short-stay operator Birch Stays, with high occupancy rates forecast for the summer season.

Gwel Y Mor, Bull Bay - House1-5 (1)

Gwel Y Mor, Bull Bay - House1-10

Built on the site of the former Bull Bay Hotel, the development replaces a derelict structure deemed unsafe and has been delivered over three years in partnership with local contractors DU Construction. The scheme totals approximately 12,000 sq ft (1,100 sq m) and features elevated views over the Anglesey coastline.

Sales agents Dafydd Hardy are now marketing the remaining units. Due to planning restrictions, the homes are designated as holiday residences and cannot be used as permanent dwellings, exempting them from the local authority’s second-home council tax premium.

Gwel Y Mor Bull Bay wide aerial

ah2 is a privately owned family business based in south Manchester. Whilst Bull Bay is one of ah2’s own developments, they also work with other people on JVs.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved here – from the build quality to the views, this is a unique offering on the island,” said ah2 Developments. “The pricing, finish and location have created strong demand, both from buyers and those looking to invest in high-performing holiday lets.”


