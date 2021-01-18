Former Admiral CEO in New Cardiff Capital Region Role

The Cardiff Capital Region Economic Growth Partnership (EGP) is delighted to announce the appointment of David Stevens, former Admiral Group CEO, to the Board.

David brings with him a wealth of business talent and strategic expertise – with a strong desire to put his experiences to good use, playing an active role in the delivery of the CCR Economic and Industrial Growth Plan.

The REGP, with its impressive line-up of C-suite talent, already includes the ex-Admiral IT and Finance Director, Andrew Probert – and is now in the extraordinarily privileged position of having a second Ex-Admiral Director bring further commercial wisdom and extensive business expertise, proven in both taking a pioneering company to stock market listing and in building an industry-leading FTSE100 entity. The positive implications of this are significant, positioning the REGP alongside the Regional Cabinet and other CCR advisory bodies as engines capable of delivering and developing the CCR strategy and ambition, across the region.

David graduated from Oxford University to join Cadbury Schweppes in 1983. After five years of accelerated learning – learning everything from running an operation in the giant Bourneville factory, to trying to convert American palates to the delights of Milk Tray – David left Cadbury’s for Insead, before joining the London office of McKinsey where he consulted across a wide range of industries. David learnt a huge amount during his four years at McKinsey; including the realisation that consulting wasn’t for him long-term. Given that, Henry Engelhardt’s invitation to join him in setting up Admiral in 1991 was both well timed and gratefully received.

Initially responsible for Admiral’s Marketing, David took on responsibility for Pricing in 1995 and managed the more technical insurance parts of the business, including Underwriting and Claims, before becoming the Chief Operating Officer, followed by the Group CEO role when Henry stepped down in spring 2016. On December 31st 2020, after 30 years of working for Admiral, David himself stepped down from the Group CEO role.

Outside of professional life, David’s other interests include The Waterloo Foundation – a charitable foundation started with his wife Heather in 2007. The Foundation mainly focuses on helping with world development, the environment, child development – and supporting areas, such as unpaid carers, that are underfunded in Wales.

When asked why he is keen to take up other commitments such as the REGP David explained:

“South Wales has been both a welcoming home and a very important part of the magic potion which has made Admiral a huge success. I warmly welcome the chance, towards the end of my career, to try and give something back. The REGP Board, with its already established track record of making things happen, seems like a place where I might be able to do that.”

On David’s appointment, Frank Holmes. Chair of the REGP, said: