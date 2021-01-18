Final Phase Of Eco-Village Receives Funding From Principality

An eco-village which is revolutionising sustainable living in Wales, has received funding from Principality Commercial to complete its final phase.

LivEco’s Great House Farm project, on the outskirts of Cardiff in St Fagans, is a low to zero carbon residential housing development, consisting of 35 homes.

The homes in the latest phase generate energy through solar panels and provide in-house batteries for excess energy to be stored and used later with underfloor heating provided by electric air source heat pumps. The homes also offer electric car charging points and an air filtration system to recycle old air with fresh clean air. Residents are benefitting from sustainable living, a healthier lifestyle as well as low to zero energy bills.

The commercial lending arm of Principality Building Society has financially supported all three phases of the development, providing a further £3.7m in funding for the final phase.

Chad Griffiths, Senior Relationship Manager, Principality Commercial said:

‘’We’re incredibly proud to be supporting a sustainable living development in Wales and seeing the development from start to finish. As a member-owned organisation, our purpose is to support communities in Wales, and this development does just that, helping residents lead an environmentally friendly lifestyle, with zero to low energy costs. We’ll be announcing further ways we plan to help developers and clients to continue to build sustainable homes very soon.’’

Five of the homes in the final phase are now complete and sold, with a further eight in development, expecting to complete in stages over the rest of 2021.

Daniel Ball, Director, LivEco said:

“It is great to be collaborating with Principality on this ground-breaking sustainable scheme. We’ve worked with local people during the project to build homes for local people. The result has been beautiful and bespoke eco homes, which aim to keep bills low and create a new, happy community.’’

Anna Swainson is one of the residents who has benefitted from living at Great House Farm. She said:

“We moved to Great House Farm four months ago and we love our new home and surroundings. Open plan living works great allowing us to spend more time with our children and it’s great to run appliances for free on a sunny day. We all enjoy watching the wildlife through the windows as well as exploring the nearby countryside, and consider ourselves lucky to live in such a unique eco home.”

To find out more about Great House Farm, visit www.liv-eco.com