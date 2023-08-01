Force for Nature Mini-Grant Scheme Re-Opens for Applications in Pembrokeshire

Communications, organisations and businesses in Pembrokeshire are invited to submit their applications to a popular scheme, which aims to support positive conservation and environmental actions within and around the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Set up in 2021 by the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, the Force for Nature mini-grant scheme offers grants of up to £4,000 to projects in the local community that either support biodiversity, create new green spaces, or deliver on conservation or climate change.

Several local schools and a football club were among the community groups to benefit from the last round of funding. Successful projects included the creation of wellbeing and wildlife-friendly gardens, building raised beds for seasonal produce, creating a meadow site and various habitat restoration schemes.

Katie Macro, Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said:

“We are incredibly proud of what local communities have achieved as a result of Force For Nature mini-grants. Interest in the scheme has been extremely high since its launch, and the wide variety of projects undertaken highlights the commitment and passion of Pembrokeshire people in bringing about positive environmental change.”

The deadline for submissions is Friday 25 August at 10am, and decisions will be made within four weeks of the application deadline.

The project must be completed by Wednesday 28 February 2024, and no match funding is required. Interested parties can access the application form, available in Welsh and English, and submit it via email to [email protected]

Funding for the grant has come from Local Places for Nature Fund (administered by WCVA) with support from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority as well as the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust fundraising.

To find out more about Force for Nature scheme sign up for the Pembrokeshire Coast Trust news by visiting www.pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales/get-in-touch.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is a charity registered by the UK Charity Commission. Its registered charity number is 1179281.