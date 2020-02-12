Football Coach Launches Mobile Coffee Service in Torfaen

A football coach is swapping formations for flat-whites by launching a mobile barista service in Torfaen.

Ricky Malson got into coaching during his time studying Sports Performance at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Once graduating, he moved on to coach the likes of Risca United and Panteg AFC and earned a B license from UEFA.

Now, Ricky has decided to take his life into his own hands by starting his own business through Coffee Blue, a mobile coffee franchise based in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly.

He said:

“I’ve never really had a burning desire to start my own business, but all this really came about from the Caerphilly franchisee, Gareth. “I was friendly with Gareth through Risca, because we coached together. I saw him driving around one day, we had a chat and I asked how it was going for him. He said he was really enjoying it, so I came to one of Coffee Blue’s Discovery Days and the rest is history.”

Prior to joining Coffee Blue, Ricky had previously worked in various sales roles in the construction and business services sector. He admitted his previous job meant he spent a lot of time on the road, away from his family.

Ricky also says that Coffee Blue’s support team have helped him make the transition into starting his own business much easier.

He continued:

“It really feels like a family, the backend support was what stood out the most to me. I was able to pop in and talk to the team whenever and that really helped me a lot. “I did enjoy my previous jobs, but I wasn’t really in the thick of it. It was a lot of knocking doors and pounding the road. I preferred doing the design, being in the call, doing the sale I suppose. And there wasn’t enough of it in the companies I worked at. “I was away from the family a lot and I’ve just had two kids, so that meant I just wanted to be home a lot more.”

Coffee Blue is a mobile cafe franchise that provides barista-quality coffee and food to workplaces and events throughout the UK. The business was founded by award-winning vehicle conversion specialists Vantastec in 2017.

Company Co-Directors Gareth Edwards and Colin Smith said: