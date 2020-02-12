New Housing Development Enhances Penarth’s Community

Highlands’ new development on Old Barry Road, Penarth, is set to generate £30,000 revenue in Council Tax a year for the local community.

Eight new four or five bedroom properties have been built by highly skilled trades people from all over South Wales using traditional building methods.

The development brings a range of other benefits to the area including new lighting to Old Barry Road, which will help address the fly tipping issue that has plagued the area in recent years.

Highlands have also provided a nearly £8,000 boost to the Cogan Leisure Centre and a new 110 sq metre bat roost within the development to help preserve the natural environment of the area.

The houses replace a derelict, structurally unsound mansion which could not have been restored as all of the original features had been removed by a previous project decades ago. Nevertheless, the existing mature landscaped boundaries have been maintained, which makes the new properties very private and fully respects the privacy of the neighbouring properties.

The houses are conveniently located close to the train station and within walking distance of Penarth town centre with its abundance of pubs and restaurants.

With 25% of the homes already being sold, LewisEdmunds, Director of Highlands development said

“As a local resident for 8 years, I have been delighted by the way we have been able to enhance the local environment and community with this development. We have hired many skilled trades people from South Wales and added to the social housing stock of the area.”

He added