Food Wholesaler Slashes Prices to Support Struggling Sectors

A food wholesaler has launched a new campaign to slash prices in a bid to support customers in sectors facing challenges.

Harlech Foodservice, which has bases in Criccieth, Carmarthen, Merthyr Tydfil and Chester, announced the “aggressive” drive at its two-day Food Expo for trade customers at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, where record sales topped £1 million.

One hundred lines have been added to Harlech’s price comparison package as part of its Trust Our Prices initiative, with nearly 400 top selling lines benchmarked against competitors’ prices.

Harlech managing director David Cattrall said:

“We are disrupting the established way foodservice companies operate. Our Trust Our Prices pledge covers 390 popular items with the prices being locked down for more than three months – and we are promising no sneaky price rises without warning. “That’s because we know our customers – the hotels, restaurants, pubs and cafés – are facing huge challenges and we aim to help them by guaranteeing the prices of goods to give them certainty in uncertain times.”

Exhibitors at the Expo included Kellogg’s, McCains, Young’s Seafood, Doritos, Cadbury’s, Wafflemeister and Hellman’s, as well as nationally known Welsh brands such as Jones Village Bakery, Edwards the Welsh Butcher, Llaeth y Llan Village Dairy and Radnor Springs.

Nia Roberts of Llaeth y Llan Village Dairy said:

“The Expo is great for networking and for meeting new customers. We supply lots of schools through Harlech and more schools are providing free meals for pupils now so we are seeing a surge in demand.”

Maddie Williams, National Account Executive for Aber Falls Distillery, from Abergwyngregyn, said: “This is one of the most important events of the year for us and because Harlech is a very popular and successful business it’s important for us to be here and to support our customers.”

Certainty in pricing is an important factor for the Infunity Soft Play Centre in Mold.