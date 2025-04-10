Flotek Group Expands into London and Cambridge with Acquisition

Flotek Group, a managed IT and communications service provider, has announced the acquisition of Simpology UK Limited, an IT support company focused on supporting SMEs and multi-site companies in London, Cambridge, and surrounding areas.

Simpology was established in 2003 by founders Lee Frankham and Mark Balaam, driven by a passion for emerging technologies and extensive experience with large SMEs and Microsoft Azure. The company shares several key partners with Flotek, including Microsoft, N-able Cove and ZEN Internet.

Lee Frankham, Managing Director, and Mark Balaam, Technical Director, will remain with Simpology to ensure a successful integration of the businesses. This period will focus on aligning services across cyber security and communications services, and ensuring there is a seamless customer experience, as well as expanding Cardiff-based Flotek's regional presence in London and surrounding areas.

Jay Ball, CEO of Flotek Group, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Simpology into Flotek Group. This acquisition brings over 50 new managed support customers, plus more than 50 customers under the IT4Hair retail focussed sub-brand, as well as an additional £1 million in revenue, taking our total to 120 employees and £17 million in revenue. The acquisition aligns with our vision to continue our market leading growth and provide exceptional IT & Cyber Security support to SME’s across the UK.”

Lee Frankham added: