Flotek Group Expands into London and Cambridge with Acquisition

Flotek Group, a managed IT and communications service provider, has announced the acquisition of Simpology UK Limited, an IT support company focused on supporting SMEs and multi-site companies in London, Cambridge, and surrounding areas.
Simpology was established in 2003 by founders Lee Frankham and Mark Balaam, driven by a passion for emerging technologies and extensive experience with large SMEs and Microsoft Azure. The company shares several key partners with Flotek, including Microsoft, N-able Cove and ZEN Internet.
Lee Frankham, Managing Director, and Mark Balaam, Technical Director, will remain with Simpology to ensure a successful integration of the businesses. This period will focus on aligning services across cyber security and communications services, and ensuring there is a seamless customer experience, as well as expanding Cardiff-based Flotek's regional presence in London and surrounding areas.
Jay Ball, CEO of Flotek Group, said:
“We are thrilled to welcome Simpology into Flotek Group. This acquisition brings over 50 new managed support customers, plus more than 50 customers under the IT4Hair retail focussed sub-brand, as well as an additional £1 million in revenue, taking our total to 120 employees and £17 million in revenue. The acquisition aligns with our vision to continue our market leading growth and provide exceptional IT & Cyber Security support to SME’s across the UK.”
Lee Frankham added:
“We see many similarities between the teams at Flotek and Simpology. The integration of Flotek's products and services will open new growth opportunities for our customers, and we are excited about the future. With Flotek, we anticipate growth in our business by leveraging their national team and products and services.”