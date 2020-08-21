Flintshire Residents Praise ENGIE for Refurbished Homes

Residents living across Flintshire who are having their homes renovated by leading energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE, have praised the company for the high standard of completed work.

ENGIE is working with Flintshire Council to install new kitchens and bathrooms across their social housing stock throughout the county to provide residents with modern homes to Welsh Housing Quality Standard.

Residents whose homes were refurbished up until March 2020 received a survey from the company asking them to rate ENGIE’s services. The results of the survey showed a satisfaction rate of 99.1% with individual scores of more than 97% in each of the ten categories that make up the survey.

Comments from residents included one person who was ‘very pleased with workers who showed respect to her and her property and loves her new bathroom’, another thanked the staff for being ‘so caring’ and one resident even sent a thank you card to the site team after work was completed.

Neil Warburton, Head of Refurbishment and Sustainability at ENGIE, said:

“Seeing so many residents happy with the work we are doing is great. The whole site team takes real pride in their work, as well as ensuring that residents are happy and disrupted as little as possible during the works. To see such a high satisfaction rating and positive comments is a boost for the whole team. “Receiving this feedback as we complete the first year of the new Procure Plus scheme will help influence our plans for Year 2 of this important contract which is due to commence in August 2020 and further extends our long term 10+ year partnership with Flintshire County Council.”

