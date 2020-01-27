Flint Firm Launches Industry First for Fully Recyclable Packaging

Leading wet wipe manufacturer Nice-Pak International has launched what it calls the “ultimate in plastic-free baby wipes with fully recyclable packaging”.

The launch coincides with Nice-Pak introducing a series of pledges, which include encouraging its customers – such as brand owners and retailers – to choose sustainable alternative products.

This marks the latest stage of proactive development by the company Nice-Pak to deliver responsible sustainability as a strategic aim.

Its new Nice ‘n Clean Aqualettes brand features plastic-free wipes, a pre-biotic 98 per cent water formula and, significantly, 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

The baby wipes are skin pH neutral as well as dermatologically tested and approved by paediatricians. They are less harmful to the planet and help protect skin while maintaining its natural protective barrier and healthy balance.

Nice ‘n Clean Aqualettes feature the UK’s first fully recyclable packaging for wet wipes and the team worked closely with material suppliers to develop both film and resealable labels which, together, can be recycled through existing facilities for carrier bags.

Nice-Pak’s six global pledges feature a commitment to include plastic-free sustainable products in customer proposals during 2020. They also include strong commitments on packaging and greater sustainability and transparency in their own brands.

The company will also report annually on its customers’ ‘Do Not Flush’ compliance. This underlines its long-term commitment to the agreed industry labelling code of practice and actively encourages consumers to dispose of wet wipes appropriately.

Michael Staton, Nice-Pak International CEO, said:

“We wanted to take our sustainability efforts to the next level through a series of significant commitments which will apply to our businesses across the globe. “Our product development programme reflects the fact that we are fully aligned with customers and consumers on the global significance of environmental issues. “In Europe, the launch of Nice ‘n Clean Aqualettes demonstrates the progress we are making in bringing these principles to life. “This unique combination of materials from sustainable sources, natural ingredients and recyclable packaging is the result of creativity and determination by our team to ensure we lead the sector in care for the environment.”

Nice ‘n Clean Aqualettes are available online and in-store at Morrisons with further availability anticipated soon.