Welsh Professional Cyclist Gets New Business on the Road

Welsh professional cyclist Anthony Malarczyk is on the road with his new business.

Aimed at maximising performance, Next Level Professional Bike Fit and Servicing offers high-tech tuning to ensure machine and rider are in perfect harmony.

And Anthony’s pedigree in the racing business means he knows what he is talking about.

As a teenager he went to train in France, the home of professional cycling. Then followed an illustrious career, representing Wales in two Commonwealth Games, The Tour of Britain and many races and events. He joined Team Sky as a mechanic and spent six years with Welsh Cycling working with stars such as Peter Kibble and Ellie Coster.

Now he has established his new firm in a well-equipped premise in Blackwood’s Penmaen Industrial Estate, helped by a £500 grant from the Business Start-Up programme, run jointly by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and Caerphilly County Borough Council.

His list of clients is growing as his reputation spreads among cycling enthusiasts in South Wales.

Next Level will holistically assess the rider and fine-tune the machine, aiming to achieve peak performance.

“We look at the rider’s physique, balance and symmetry and make adjustments to the bike to produce the best results possible,” said Anthony.

While these adjustments are often tiny, they can make all the difference.

“A slight change can be very important, especially when you consider that you might be on the bike for many hours. “If you have a small imbalance in your action, then this will be repeated and emphasised as you ride and make a major difference.”

Footwear, he says, is crucial in this demanding sport.

“We analyse the gait of the rider and produce special insoles and other improvements which can be very beneficial.”

The firm offers servicing and repair to the very highest standards.

“We work to the level you would expect of the professional teams to keep machines operating at their best.”

Martin Palmer Regional Executive for UKSE in Wales said:

”Clearly Anthony is bringing the experience and knowledge of a remarkable career to this new business which looks likely to be an important asset to the Welsh cycling community. We are delighted to have been able to support this new business and wish it every success.”

Cllr Sean Morgan, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy added: