First Minister Visits Delineate Headquarters in Llandysul

Global data and insight business Delineate welcomed the First Minister to their headquarters in Llandysul, showcasing the opportunities for the digital economy in mid and west Wales.

The business, which is now in its seventh year, operates in more than 100 markets, with office bases in London, New York and Mexico City. Whilst the business operates globally, the firm says it is committed to supporting the local community and building a flourishing base in Ceredigion.

First Minister Eluned Morgan joined the team to learn more about Delineate’s market leading technology, and why the team chose Llandysul as their global operations headquarters.

Delineate said its investment in Ceredigion had delivered high value, high skilled jobs within the rural economy, helping to prevent outward migration and providing valuable employment opportunities. With 80% of the company’s revenue being drawn from the export market, it is also helping to shine a spotlight on the benefits of having a local presence in a global marketplace, it said.

The First Minister was introduced to colleagues from across the business, learning more about how Delineate's advanced and modern techniques create an always-on connection to the real world, so that businesses can make informed decisions and obtain a competitive edge for the brand and advertising campaigns.

Delineate Founder and CEO, James Turner (JT), said:

“Given the value we place on our engagement with partners in Wales, and the importance of local investment, we were delighted to host the First Minister in our Llandysul office. “We’re keen to explore how we can expand our presence in Mid and West Wales, whilst continuing to accelerate our global growth ambitions, as evidenced by our recent investment in the US.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“I was pleased to visit Delineate to meet the staff and hear about the company’s future investment plans. It was great to see how, with the support from Welsh Government, they’ve regenerated an old school site to develop their HQ in rural west Wales to service their growing, global client base. “Delineate is a great example of companies benefitting from our ARFOR programme, embedding itself in the local community and providing high quality, skilled jobs in the heart of the Teifi Valley.”

JT added: