First Financial Solutions (Wales) Rebrands to First Mortgage Solutions

Neath-based mortgage brokerage First Financial Solutions has undergone a re-brand and is now known as First Mortgage Solutions in a move that supports its nationwide client base.

Established in 2008, the brand was developed with a focus on the South Wales marketplace, however, growth by reputation soon created a strong client base across the UK and it is this national presence that the firm is now looking to develop.

‘When I established the firm in 2008, I couldn’t have imagined that I would have been able to recruit the calibre of mortgage advisers that I have. And it is thanks to them, and the exemplary reputation that we have built, that we have enjoyed such success and growth to date, said Principal, Chris Davies. ‘Whilst we will always be a firm based in Wales, we are proud to operate nationally and we want our identity to reflect this, and the core product that we offer. And because of this, we decided that it was time the name of the firm was brought up to date.’

First Mortgage Solutions provides independent mortgage and insurance advice for both domestic and commercial clients and its HQ is in Neath, South Wales.