New Leader and Chairman for Powys County Council

Powys County Council has a new Leader and Chairman of Council.

Cllr James Gibson-Watt, who represents the Glasbury ward, was elected as Executive Leader at the council’s annual general meeting last week.

At the meeting, Cllr Gibson-Watt announced that the Cabinet will be a partnership between the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Welsh Labour.

Cllr Gareth Ratcliffe, who represents Hay ward, has been appointed Chairman of Council.

Cllr Beverley Baynham, who represents the Presteigne ward, was elected Vice-Chair and Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson, who represents the Llangyniew and Meifod ward, was elected Assistant Vice-Chair.