First Female Chair Appointed to the Board of RYA Cymru Wales

The Royal Yachting Association Cymru Wales (RYA CW) has announced the appointment of Sian Reynolds as Chair of its Board. Sian’s appointment makes history as she is the first female Chair and also the youngest Chair of RYA CW’s Board. Sian brings a wealth of experience to the role as she has been involved with RYA CW for almost 30 years, having been a member and captain of the Welsh Sailing Team and, more recently, a member of the Board.

Sian was selected to sail for the Welsh Sailing Team (dinghies and keelboats) for five years and also the British Sailing Team (keelboats). She has many national and international racing achievements, most notably finishing top 8 in three World Championships across three different classes of boat and coming 2nd in the Great Britain Women’s Match Racing Championships. Sian still races regularly and was 1st female at the Welsh Championships last year.

In addition to her competitive achievements, Sian is also an RYA Race Coach (dinghies and keelboats) and an RYA Regional Judge, roles she thoroughly enjoys.

Sian is experienced, dedicated and committed to the policy and governance of RYA CW having become a Board member and Chair of the RYA CW Regional Committee (South) 6 years ago.

Chris Munro, RYA CW Chief Executive, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Sian as the new Chair of RYA Cymru Wales. Sian’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable in leading the organisation as we work towards delivering our new strategy. Sian’s appointment was unanimously supported by the RYA Cymru Wales Board and I’m sure will be well received by our key partners and the wider boating community in Wales.”

Sian is also passionate about performance sailing and has been on the RYA CW Performance Committee for 3 years and was appointed last year to the RYA Race Committee, roles she will continue.

Chris Preston, RYA Chair, congratulated Sian on her well-deserved appointment and added:

“All the RYA team look forward to working with Sian and the staff of RYA Cymru Wales to support safe and enjoyable boating in Wales.”

Outside of the boating world, Sian is a practicing solicitor with 17 years’ experience. Sian was runner up Welsh Young Solicitor of the year and has been recognised by the Legal 500 on numerous occasions for the quality of her work. Sian studied Law at the University of Wales, Swansea, where she was a sports scholar and she was recently recognised by the University as one of its 100 Inspiring Graduates as a result of her achievements on and off the water.

Commenting on her appointment Sian said: