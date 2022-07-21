First Class Facilities at New £4.7m YGG Aberdâr for New Academic Year

Excellent progress has been made with the construction of new £4.7m school and childcare facilities at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Aberdâr – with the vast majority of work now complete ahead of the new school year in September.

Contractor Andrew Scott Ltd started work on site last summer, and has now substantially completed the construction phase on schedule – with the project being delivered in time for the 2022/23 academic year. The new facilities for the primary school in Cwmdare will be handed over to the Council this week.

The total £4.706m investment is supported by Welsh Government and is split into two parts. The first is a £3.69m investment benefitting from funding via the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, alongside a contribution by the Council, to expand the school’s capacity by 72 places. The second element benefits from £1.016m funding from the Welsh Medium Capital Grant, in order to create a 30-place Welsh Medium childcare facility at the school.

The new childcare facility will further support Welsh Government’s Childcare Offer for Wales, which provides working parents of three and four year-olds with up to 30 hours per week of combined Foundation Phase Nursery education, and additional funded childcare for up to 48 weeks per year.

In total, the project has delivered a large school extension of four classrooms, cloakrooms and toilet facilities, a flexible studio and breakout area, and a hygiene room on the ground floor. The new childcare facility will be located on the lower ground floor, to be run by Cylch Meithrin Cwmdâr. The existing school’s main hall and car park have also been extended, while a new hard surface play area is provided.

The Council’s contractor will return to the site in the school summer holidays to complete some external works, including the demolition and removal of the school’s current portable classrooms in time for the new academic year. The Council will complete the fitting out of the new facility with its new equipment and furniture so it is ready to use by school staff and pupils from September.

Councillor Rhys Lewis, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Youth Participation and the Welsh Language, said: