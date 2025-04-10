Fire and Security Services Business Acquired by Leading UK Fire Protection Firm

A Welsh fire and security services business has been acquired by a leading UK fire protection firm, in a deal supported by FRP Corporate Finance.

Founded in 1991, Ceaton Security is a family business that specialises in the design, installation and maintenance of fire detection, security, automation systems and fire doors. From its headquarters in Cardiff, it supports a range of private and public sector clients including Welsh Government, Great Western Railway and the Welsh Rugby Union.

It has now been acquired by Senseco Systems, an industry-leading fire and security specialist which operates across the UK and is backed by private equity firm, Foundation Investment Partners, marking the latest step in Senseco’s buy-and-build strategy.

FRP Corporate Finance was appointed by Angie Beasley, managing director of Ceaton, to explore a trade sale of the group. The FRP Corporate Finance team, led by director Thomas Edwards, and supported by executive Jade Burgess and associate Twm Westcott worked with Angie on the preparing for the sale before identifying an appropriate buyer in Senseco. The team then led on negotiations and managed the project through to a successful completion.

Ceaton will continue to trade under the same name alongside the Senseco Brand to maximise the potential growth opportunities for the combined businesses. This will enable them to take advantage of their combined Life Safety resources across Fire Detection, Sprinklers, Suppression, Security, Passive and Automation service lines across their now UK-wide network.

Thomas Edwards, director at FRP Corporate Finance, said:

“It’s been a pleasure to have advised Angie on the transaction. The business attracted significant market interest, which is not surprising considering the impressive growth that has been achieved since she led a management buyout back in 2022. Under Senseco Systems, Ceaton Security can continue to deliver its exceptional, specialised services across Wales and the South West of England.”

Angie Beasley, managing director at Ceaton Security, added: