FinTech Wales Welcomes Go.Compare to its Membership and Advisory Panel

FinTech Wales, the independent members association and champion of the FinTech and Financial Services industry in Wales, has welcomed Go.Compare as the latest organisation to join their membership.

The financial services comparison site, based in Cardiff, joins FinTech Wales membership alongside a number of key Welsh financial services organisations including Admiral, Confused.com, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Principality Building Society, Yoello, Sonovate, Wealthify, Delio, Sero, Final Rentals and many more. Go.Compare’s CEO and founder Lee Griffin, has also joined FinTech Wales’ Advisory Panel.

Founded in 2006, Go.Compare is a comparison website that enables people to compare the costs and features of a wide variety of insurance policies, financial products and energy tariffs. When the business launched, it was the first comparison site to focus on displaying policy details rather than just listing prices, with the aim of helping people to make better-informed decisions on their finances, and has continued to be a pioneering leader in FinTech ever since.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, CEO at FinTech Wales, said on the announcement:

“The FinTech ecosystem is growing rapidly here in Wales; and we have a unique culture of support and collaboration that encourages a continuous flow of new and innovative ideas. And that is thanks in part to businesses like Go.Compare who have an entrepreneurial spirit at their core, and have shown that entrepreneurs and business leaders don’t need to relocate to London to scale their businesses and find success. “Go.Compare also shares our dedication to increase awareness of the copious career opportunities available within FinTech for young people and re-trainers, and to create a constant pipeline of talent required to support our ecosystem. They will therefore be supporting many of our initiatives to create skills and build meaningful relationships between industry and academia, making a real impact on the landscape of FinTech in Wales, and we are delighted to have them on board with us.”

On joining the panel and becoming a member of FinTech Wales, Go.Compare CEO Lee Griffin added:

“We are thrilled to be joining FinTech Wales membership and to be working with them on establishing a strong, unified voice for the hugely successful financial and tech services sector we hold here in Wales. I am also extremely excited to have joined the FInTech Wales Advisory Panel with so many recognised industry and academic leaders – many of whom we’ve known and admired for a long time. It’s fantastic to be able to come together and make a real difference to the future of FinTech in Wales. It’s been a long time coming and we can’t wait to get started.”

Launched in April 2019, FinTech Wales offers help and support to its network of members and participants, and uses the power of the collective voice to be heard by politicians, governments and influencers in the financial services space. As well as nurturing and supporting those businesses already in Wales, it aims to develop an ecosystem that will encourage and attract new FinTech companies to start-up or scale-up in our region. Ultimately, the goal is to make Wales a leading pillar in the global FinTech community.

Last year, Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) announced a £1.6 million investment in FinTech Wales, which will be spread over a five-year partnership between CCR and FinTech Wales, and will see the two organisations work closely together to deliver on CCR’s commitment to establish Wales as a leading FinTech sector in the UK.

More information about FinTech Wales can be found at www.fintechwales.org.