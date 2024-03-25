Fintech Awards Wales 2024: Applications and Nominations Now Open

The Fintech Awards Wales 2024 is pleased to announce that applications and nominations are officially open. Now in its 4th year, this esteemed awards ceremony celebrates the remarkable individuals, teams, and companies propelling the growth of the FinTech sector in Wales.

Featuring a selection of 15 categories, including categories such as Fintech for Good, New product, Start-up and Fintech Company of the Year sponsored by the Monmouthshire Building society, the Fintech Awards Wales showcase the innovative spirit and exceptional talent within the Welsh FinTech community.

Founder of the Fintech Awards Wales, Matt Hyde, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,

“Fintech is at the forefront of technological progress, and the Fintech Awards Wales recognize and reward the individuals, teams, and companies driving this change. I am thrilled to open applications and nominations for the 2024 ceremony, and I am confident that we will see some truly remarkable entries this year.”

CEO of Confused.com, Steve Dukes, echoed the sentiment, expressing pride in being the Headline sponsor of the Fintech Awards Wales 2024.

“As a key employer in the Welsh Fintech sector, we recognise the momentum we are building as an industry in both the development of businesses and the talent we are increasingly attracting. And it’s important we keep this up, so we are dedicated to supporting its growth through our sponsorship of these awards.”

Louise Brett on her appointment as chair said,

“It is a privilege to spend time as the Chair of Judges with some of the most exciting Welsh FinTechs poised to shape the future of Financial Services. Opportunities are borderless and Cardiff today is the platform for global change for good tomorrow.

Key Details:

Deadline for Entries: May 10th, 2024

Awards Ceremony: September 6th, 2024, at the Tramshed Cardiff

Esteemed judges for this year include:

Andrew Probert (Founder of Admiral Insurance)

Mark Walker (Editorial Director, The FinTech Times)

Mark Evans (Group Chief Information Officer at SMS Plc)

Louise Brett (Newly Appointed Chair of the Judging Panel, Ex Vice Chair of Deloitte and NED)

For more information on the Fintech Awards Wales and to apply or nominate, visit www.fintechawardswales.com

For further information or media inquiries, please contact Matt Hyde at [email protected] or 07977136477.