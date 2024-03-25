Welsh Tech Firm Vindico Marks 10 Year Milestone

Multi-award-winning tech firm, Vindico, is celebrating a decade of innovation.

The pioneering tech and innovation firm, based in Cardiff and Llanelli, celebrates 10 years of business this March. Founded in 2014 by Managing Director Jo Polson and Technical Director Ryan Griffiths, Vindico has established itself as a leading force in the digital technology landscape – driving simpler, better business solutions for some of the biggest names across the public, private, and third sectors.

From its humble beginnings as an under-the-radar tech firm, Vindico has emerged as a multi-award-winning company – earning national recognition for its innovative solutions. Vindico’s MD Jo Polson has presented tech ideas to the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street, been invited to the House of Lords, and has been a keynote speaker at the global The StadiumBusiness Summit for the past two years.

Over the past decade, Vindico has experienced remarkable growth, defying challenges to achieve year-on-year, recession-proof, pandemic-proof expansion. With an impressive 50% year-on-year growth for the last three years, the company now boasts a team of 30 tech industry professionals across its offices in Cardiff and Llanelli.

Proving their agility and responsiveness to the pandemic, Vindico innovated safety technology for the Welsh Rugby Union which would help bring the Autumn Internationals back to our screens during the pandemic. Today, Vindico has established itself as a go-to tech partner to the Welsh capital's top sporting venues, including the Principality Stadium, the Arms Park, Sophia Gardens, and the firm’s namesake Vindico Arena.

The company's impressive client portfolio also features esteemed organisations including Walters Group, GS Verde, Oomph! Wellness, Nodor, Transport for Wales, Atlas FM, and the Ministry of Defence.

Commenting on Vindico’s 10-year milestone, Managing Director Jo Polson said:

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team. As we reflect on the past decade, we are incredibly proud of our journey and excited for the opportunities that lie ahead. Although we may look a lot different now, our culture, values, and mission remain the same. Today, more than ever, we remain committed to driving simpler, better business solutions and empowering organisations with the tools and tech they need to thrive in today’s changing digital landscape.”

Vindico’s Technical Director, Ryan Griffiths, added:

“As we celebrate our 10-year journey, I am immensely proud of how far Vindico has come, and the impact we've made in the tech sector. Our commitment to innovation, teamed with our relentless pursuit of excellence, have been key drivers of Vindico’s success so far. Looking ahead, we’re going to continue pushing boundaries with our cutting-edge technologies, and delivering transformative solutions that empower businesses to take charge and thrive.”

This year, Vindico is already on track to exceed its 50% year-on-year growth target and, looking to the future, the tech firm is committed to continuing its legacy of innovation, empowerment, and excellence. As businesses grapple with an overload of data, apps, programmes, screens, and stimuli, Vindico’s simpler, better business solutions will be shaping the future of technology in Wales and beyond for years to come.