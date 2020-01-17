FinTech Awards Wales 2020 Kicks Off

FinTech Awards Wales has kicked off for 2020, with confirmation of one of its principal sponsors.

As part of their support for the FinTech sector in Wales, Confused.com, have signed up to partner the 2020 Awards, building on their association with the awards over the past year.

Louise O’Shea CEO of Confused.com, who also sits on the advisory panel of FinTech Wales, sees it as a “crucial event for showcasing the serious players Wales has to offer in the FinTech arena” and said

“Many of our businesses are having a global influence and attracting significant investment. This is because we’re raising the bar in financial services to a standard expected by today’s customers and clients. But the opportunities for our businesses will only grow if we celebrate our achievements. “The launch of FinTech Awards Wales last year, along with the formation of FinTech Wales, gave the network a presence. Confused.com wants to grow that presence by continuing to support the Awards in 2020.”

Matt Hyde, Founder and MD of FinTech Awards Wales is delighted to welcome Confused.com to this key role.

“We’re delighted that Confused.com are continuing to partner with us for this coming year. They’ve been with us on the journey right from the start and share our passion and commitment to continue to invest in the FinTech sector across Wales”.

Now in its second year, FinTech Awards Wales will recognise the achievements of the thriving FinTech sector across the country, bringing Wales’ leading innovators and digital experts together in an evening of celebration. The announcement for the full launch of the awards for 2020 will be released shortly and will include all the details of the category’s, venue, date and also of this years judges.

For more information and details of sponsorship packages, contact Matt Hyde on: [email protected] or 079771367477