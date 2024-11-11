Finance Professionals Offered Expert Upskilling at Major Expo

A major finance expo taking place this week aims to provide expert upskilling to introducers and intermediaries.

The Cornerstone Expo 2024 is set to take place at Newport’s ICC Wales on Friday November 15th between 10.30am and 5pm.

The event will include industry talks, networking and the opportunity to meet dozens of exhibitors.

Truffle Specialist Finance is one of the expo’s sponsors. It specialises in second charge mortgages for the intermediary market.

Director Sarah Stroud said:

“The Cornerstone expo is a great opportunity for us to provide education for our industry. Ours is a very specialist area and it is so important that we have the opportunity to speak to mortgage brokers and intermediaries and get them to fully understand how our industry works. “Second charge mortgages have been regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority since 2016 and this has given us platform to promote what is a superb product. It's down to us to make sure that we pass on our experience and our knowledge to help and guide mortgage brokers to understand this product and to give them the confidence to speak to clients. “The Cornerstone Expo is a great opportunity for this.”

The expo is set to include more than 70 exhibitors and will feature a range of keynote addresses on topics including Economic Outlook, The Evolution of Brokers, Simplifying Life’s Most Important Payments and Financial Crime.

Haydn Thomas, Cornerstone Finance Group CEO, said:

“Having a thorough understanding of the many types of finance available can really help a mortgage advisor as well as other intermediaries to grow their business and provide a first-class service to their clients. “We are hosting this expo to ensure that as many finance professionals as possible are keeping their knowledge up to date – and, crucially, building relationships with our team at Cornerstone and seeing first-hand how many lenders and different types of product we can give them access to. “The day is all about learning and connecting.”

Cornerstone Finance Group supports the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) as its chosen charity. Instead of payment for tickets, the Group is asking that attendees make a donation to the charity.

To find out more and apply for a place to attend the expo, VISIT HERE