Finance Expo Aims to Connect and Upskill Intermediaries

The headline sponsor of a major finance expo is calling on intermediaries including accountants, solicitors and property agents to sign up to attend.

The Cornerstone Expo 2024 is set to take place at Newport’s ICC Wales on Friday November 15th between 10.30am and 5pm.

The event will include industry talks, networking and the opportunity to meet dozens of exhibitors.

The headline sponsor is NatWest. Joanne Kinsey, Business Broker Development Manager at NatWest, said:

“The financial landscape has completely changed over the last couple of years and brokers and intermediaries have become increasingly important sources of advice for businesses. “Brokers play a huge role in ensuring their clients find the correct financial solution. Because of this, it’s vitally important that introducers and intermediaries including accountants, property agents and solicitors are well connected with the broker community. “The Cornerstone Expo 2024 will be one of the largest gatherings of financial institutions within Wales, so of course we are more than happy to be headline sponsor because we recognise the key role it plays in bringing the two communities together.”

Dave Furnival, Head of Broker and Business Development at NatWest, will be giving a keynote address on The Evolution of Brokers.

Haydn Thomas, Cornerstone Finance Group CEO, said:

“When businesses approach their advisors for support with finance it’s vital that they can have confidence in that advisor to be able to signpost and introduce them to the most appropriate form of finance for them at that particular time. “Being well-connected is essential for the professionals community, and our aim with this expo is to provide an invaluable opportunity for our colleagues in law, accountancy and property to network extensively and hear from key stakeholders including NatWest.”

Cornerstone Finance Group supports the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) as its chosen charity. Instead of payment for tickets, the Group is asking that attendees make a donation to the charity.

To find out more and apply for a place to attend the expo, visit Cornerstone Finance Expo 2024