Needham Financial Begins Operations Backed by Cornerstone Expertise

Brothers Jonathan and Andrew Needham are using a combined five decades of financial services experience to launch a new mortgage and advisory community within the Cornerstone Network for brokers and firms who want proactive support and opportunities to thrive.

The launch of Needham Financial Powered by Cornerstone Finance Group sees Jonathan become business development director, whilst Andrew is taking on the role of business development manager.

Jonathan has worked in financial services for almost 30 years, including for a building society and running financial teams within corporate estate agencies and a major mortgage network, whilst Andrew’s career to date has included a high street bank and mortgage network.

Needham Financial will see mortgage and protection brokers within this community supported by Cornerstone Network’s cutting-edge technology, as well as ongoing training and support to build sustainable value in their businesses.

The brothers, from Yorkshire, have been inspired to make the move by the sudden loss of their father, David, last June.

“It makes you realise how fragile life is,” said Jonathan. “I started questioning why I was doing what I was doing professionally. I recognised that all I've ever done throughout my whole career is build things – very successfully – for other people, but never anything of my own. Andrew had a similar thought process and we concluded that we needed to set something up ourselves.”

The brothers have been motivated by wanting to build something in memory of their father, and also to provide a legacy for future generations.

“Financial services is a very serious business and we have to take our responsibility seriously,” said Jonathan. “But I also tune into this whole concept of, ‘Why do we do what we do?’ and for us it's all about family.”

Jonathan said the partnership with Cardiff-headquartered Cornerstone Finance Group was driven by a synergy and shared values.

He said:

“The relationships I've established over the years and the trust, loyalty and respect I've been able to build with brokers and firms has come from my belief that you need somebody at your side to provide you with the right level of support. That could be with lead generation, marketing, recruitment, business growth, developing multiple income streams or even working towards an exit. “There's a lot of talk within the industry from the regulators about treating customers fairly, but you rarely hear talk about treating brokers fairly. That’s something that Andrew and I really want to champion. “Within half an hour of us talking to the Cornerstone leadership team it was apparent that there was a real synergy between us all. This partnership brings strength and stability and means that we are building Needham Financial on a solid foundation. That had to be priority one, not just for us but for the brokers. “This is about creating something that has longevity and will stand the test of time.”

Andrew said:

“It feels as if we are standing on the shoulders of giants.”

Haydn Thomas, CEO of Cornerstone Finance Group, said:

“This is a great signing for Cornerstone. Jonathan and Andrew are highly experienced and hugely respected in the mortgage industry. They are very well-connected across Yorkshire and beyond. “The Cornerstone Network is still less than three years old, and already we’re at 185 advisors. Having Jonathan and Andrew as part of the group is going to help us grow at an accelerated rate and broaden our reach geographically. “Our aim now is to bring more ambitious advisors on board whilst supporting all of our advisors to improve income and product penetration. “Bringing Needham Financial into the Cornerstone family is a key part of our goal to establish ourselves as the most trusted network in the mortgage and protection advisory market.”

