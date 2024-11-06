Expo Aims to Build Connections for Accountants and Advisers

The CEO of a Cardiff-based finance group is inviting accountants, solicitors and property agents to a major expo to build connections and upskill.

The Cornerstone Expo 2024 is set to take place at Newport’s ICC Wales on Friday November 15th between 10.30am and 5pm.

The event will include industry talks, networking and the opportunity to meet dozens of exhibitors.

Cornerstone works with a panel of more than 200 different lenders covering unsecured lending, asset finance and invoice finance as well as property finance such as commercial mortgages, bridging loans, and financial solutions for property development and investment. Many of the lenders they work with will be at the expo.

Haydn Thomas, Cornerstone Finance Group CEO, said:

“In the past a business owner might have picked up the phone to their relationship manager at their bank when they needed finance to grow or support with cashflow. Increasingly though the vast majority of businesses – especially in the SME market – won’t have a named bank manager. So instead most will look to their accountant or another adviser such as their solicitor for the support and guidance they need to make the right decision. “If those advisers are connected with a good broker, then through that relationship they are effectively able to offer their client access to hundreds of finance options, along with the expertise to identify the exact product best suited to their client’s needs. “Our expo is designed to showcase to accountants, solicitors and property agents the scale of what we as brokers can offer, and how by working with us they can add real value to and deepen their relationships with their clients. “They will also get the opportunity at the expo to meet Kevin Morgan, managing director of Cornerstone Commercial Finance, and to get to know his team throughout the day and during the networking event in the afternoon.”

Cornerstone Finance Group supports the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) as its chosen charity. Instead of payment for tickets, the Group is asking that attendees make a donation to the charity.

To find out more and apply for a place to attend the expo, visit here.