Finalists for Welsh Business Awards Announced

The South Wales Chamber of Commerce has announced the businesses shortlisted for the widely anticipated Welsh Business Awards.

The 18th year for the highly sought-after awards has seen an impressive number of applicants for the 10 categories, all vying for top place in one of Wales’ most prestigious accolades.

Across the 10 categories, 38 companies have been shortlisted, all of whom represent innovation, growth and success across Wales. Leading the pack with three nominations is Convey Law, one of the largest specialist legal conveyancing companies in the UK, who have been shortlisted for the Workplace Wellbeing, Customer Commitment, and Employer of the Year categories.

Five companies followed closely behind; all being shortlisted for two awards. These included metal roofing and wall product suppliers Euroclad who was shortlisted for the Export Business and High Growth Category awards and Atlantic Service Company who were also shortlisted for the Export Business Award as well as the Small Business of the Year Award.

The Welsh Business Awards work to praise and highlight the best of the best from business across the nation.

Heather Myers, CEO of South Wales Chamber of Commerce said:

“The Welsh Business Awards are something I look forward to every year. It’s a great opportunity for businesses to celebrate their successes and it’s wonderful to be able to be a part of that. Welsh businesses are the backbone of our economy and the business awards provide a great platform for businesses to be able to promote the outstanding work they do.”

USW Exchange, which is based at the University of South Wales (USW) are headline sponsors for the Welsh Business Awards this year.

Chris Wright, Manager at USW Exchange said: “We have had a great number of impressive entries this year, making it a challenge to shortlist them. It’s great to see so many Welsh businesses getting involved and its been great to host the judging at the USW Exchange alongside the companies supporting the awards. All the best to those shortlisted.”

Fellow sponsors of the event who are also sponsoring an award category each are Western Power Distribution, NPTC Group, Celtic Manor and ICC, Atradius, Cardiff Blues and Aspen Waite, Milford Marina (MHPA), Welsh Government, and CGI.

The full list of finalists is available on the Awards’ website here.

Winners of each category will be announced at a black-tie Gala dinner, hosted by Gethin Jones on Thursday 5 March 2020 at the City Hall in Cardiff.

Tickets to the South Wales Chamber of Commerce Welsh Business Awards Gala Dinner can be booked here.