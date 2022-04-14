Finalists Announced for the Inaugural Wales Food and Drink Awards

The finalists have been announced for the Wales Food and Drink awards today. More than 250 entries were received from businesses based right across Wales, representing every type of Food and Drink production imaginable. Entries reflect the diverse and exciting nature of the sector and ranged from fledgling micro businesses to large corporations.

The Wales Food and Drink Awards were created to celebrate and recognise the industry that keeps Wales and beyond fed and watered and which is a driving force in the Welsh economy.

65 companies have been shortlisted over 13 categories. They will now be invited to a panel interview chaired by Robin Jones, MD of award-winning Village Bakery. The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of Experts in the sector; Alison Lea-Wilson – founder of Anglesey Sea Salt, John Taylerson – BIC innovation, Maggie Ogunbanwo – creator of Maggies An African Twist to Your Everyday Dish, Jeremy Stoker- BIC Innovation and Roger Jones -retired Michelin chef and wine journalist.

Each category winner, along with two judge’s choice awards, will be announced at the Black-tie ceremony to be held on the 13th May at the Mercure Holland House Hotel, Cardiff which will be hosted by journalist and presenter Sian Lloyd.

Robin Jones, the managing director of the Jones Village Bakery, said:

“The Wales Food and Drink Awards are a fantastic addition to the culinary calendar. The event will provide the perfect showcase for our growing army of brilliant food and drink producers. It is gratifying to see that the sector is constantly evolving and adapting to meet the needs and tastes of a diverse customer base and that there is a continuing quest for improvement, with an emphasis on innovation. The bar in terms of sheer quality is very high, making it an incredibly difficult task for the judging panel but it’s a great problem to have. As a result, Wales’s food and drink industry continues to go from strength to strength and these awards play an important role in driving up quality and raising the profile of this amazing sector.”

The awards were co- founded by Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management.

Liz Brookes said:

“We have been blown away by the number of entries for these new awards and we are in awe of the fantastic food and drink producers we have all over Wales, creating amazing produce for us all to enjoy. The sheer hard work and determination within this sector is clear to see when reading these forms and shortlisting was a nearly impossible task! We are grateful to everyone who chose to enter and the scale and strength of entries means we are already planning to develop the awards even further next year.”

The awards are sponsored by: Castell Howell, headline sponsors, Cambrian Training, Culinary Association of Wales, Cywain, Business News Wales, Department of International Trade, Food Innovation Wales, HSBC, Hugh James, Hybu Cig Cymru, Menter Môn, Stills, Village Bakery, Food and Drink Wales & Welsh Government.

The finalists for 2022 Wales Food and Drink Awards are:

Wales Food & Drink Apprentice of the Year

Ben Roberts – M.E. Evans Ltd

Jaime Leigh Smith – Terry’s Patisserie

Jordan Dean – Trailhead Fine Foods

Jordan Jones – Kepak

Joseph Hembrough – The Menai Seafood Company

Wales Food & Drink Artisan Business of the Year

Caws Tefi

Conwy Kombucha

Llanfairpwll Distillery

Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm

Trealy Farm Charcuterie

Covid-19 Resilience Award

Bang on Brewery

Glaslyn

In the Welsh Wind Distillery

Mallows Bottling

The Menai Seafood Company

Wales Food & Drink Start-Up of the Year

Coffi Dre

Do Goodly Foods

EISA Tea

The Low Carb Food Company

Old Farmhouse Brewery

Wales Drinks Producer of the Year

Aber Falls Whisky Distillery

Coaltown Ltd

Cotteswold Dairy – North Wales Depot

Glamorgan Brewing Company

Radnor Hills Mineral Water Co

White Castle vineyard

Wales Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year

Michael Beynon-Coalpit Welsh Cakes

Danny Curtis – Lobster & Môr

Yash C Dhutia – Nashville Food Group

Gwenyn Gruffydd- Gwenyn Gruffydd Ltd

Scott Otten – SO Coffee Trades

Wales Food & Drink Exporter of the Year

AU Vodka

Penderyn Distillery

The Lobster Pot

Radnor Preserves

Wales Food Producer of the Year

Capestone Organic Poultry

Dunbia (UK) Llanybydder

Llaeth y Llan Village dairy

South Caernarfon Creameries

The Authentic Curry Company

Wales Food & Drink Innovation Award

Clydach Farm

Daffodil Foods

Ewenique Spirits

Halen Dewi

Vala Energy

Wales Food & Drink Local Community Award

Castle Dairies

Daniel Jones & Sons

Mamgu Welshcakes

The Preservation Society

Tiny Rebel

Wales Food & Drink Rising Star of the Year

Charlotte Clark – Pembrokeshire Gin Company

Dan Jones -Bragdy Cybi

Emma Morris- Trailhead Fine Foods

Lauren Price – Kepak

Tim Winstanley – Pendragon Drinks

Wales Food & Drink Scale up Company of the Year

Cardiff Distillery

Lilo’s Pasta

Hilltop Honey

The Pudding Compartment

The Traditional Welsh Sausage Company

Wales Food & Drink Sustainable Values Award

Bluestone Brewing Company

Micro Acres Wales

The Gower Gin Company

Pembrokeshire Lamb

Puffin Produce

Tickets are now on sale for the Wales Food and Drink Awards at https://foodanddrinkawards.wales/