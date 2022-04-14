Finalists Announced for the Inaugural Wales Food and Drink Awards

The finalists have been announced for the Wales Food and Drink awards today. More than 250 entries were received from businesses based right across Wales, representing every type of Food and Drink production imaginable. Entries reflect the diverse and exciting nature of the sector and ranged from fledgling micro businesses to large corporations.
The Wales Food and Drink Awards were created to celebrate and recognise the industry that keeps Wales and beyond fed and watered and which is a driving force in the Welsh economy.
65 companies have been shortlisted over 13 categories. They will now be invited to a panel interview chaired by Robin Jones, MD of award-winning Village Bakery. The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of Experts in the sector; Alison Lea-Wilson – founder of Anglesey Sea Salt, John Taylerson – BIC innovation, Maggie Ogunbanwo – creator of Maggies An African Twist to Your Everyday Dish, Jeremy Stoker- BIC Innovation and Roger Jones -retired Michelin chef and wine journalist.
Each category winner, along with two judge’s choice awards, will be announced at the Black-tie ceremony to be held on the 13th May at the Mercure Holland House Hotel, Cardiff which will be hosted by journalist and presenter Sian Lloyd.
Robin Jones, the managing director of the Jones Village Bakery, said:
“The Wales Food and Drink Awards are a fantastic addition to the culinary calendar.
The event will provide the perfect showcase for our growing army of brilliant food and drink producers.
It is gratifying to see that the sector is constantly evolving and adapting to meet the needs and tastes of a diverse customer base and that there is a continuing quest for improvement, with an emphasis on innovation.
The bar in terms of sheer quality is very high, making it an incredibly difficult task for the judging panel but it’s a great problem to have.
As a result, Wales’s food and drink industry continues to go from strength to strength and these awards play an important role in driving up quality and raising the profile of this amazing sector.”
The awards were co- founded by Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management.
Liz Brookes said:
“We have been blown away by the number of entries for these new awards and we are in awe of the fantastic food and drink producers we have all over Wales, creating amazing produce for us all to enjoy. The sheer hard work and determination within this sector is clear to see when reading these forms and shortlisting was a nearly impossible task! We are grateful to everyone who chose to enter and the scale and strength of entries means we are already planning to develop the awards even further next year.”
The awards are sponsored by: Castell Howell, headline sponsors, Cambrian Training, Culinary Association of Wales, Cywain, Business News Wales, Department of International Trade, Food Innovation Wales, HSBC, Hugh James, Hybu Cig Cymru, Menter Môn, Stills, Village Bakery, Food and Drink Wales & Welsh Government.
The finalists for 2022 Wales Food and Drink Awards are:
Wales Food & Drink Apprentice of the Year
- Ben Roberts – M.E. Evans Ltd
- Jaime Leigh Smith – Terry’s Patisserie
- Jordan Dean – Trailhead Fine Foods
- Jordan Jones – Kepak
- Joseph Hembrough – The Menai Seafood Company
Wales Food & Drink Artisan Business of the Year
- Caws Tefi
- Conwy Kombucha
- Llanfairpwll Distillery
- Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm
- Trealy Farm Charcuterie
Covid-19 Resilience Award
- Bang on Brewery
- Glaslyn
- In the Welsh Wind Distillery
- Mallows Bottling
- The Menai Seafood Company
Wales Food & Drink Start-Up of the Year
- Coffi Dre
- Do Goodly Foods
- EISA Tea
- The Low Carb Food Company
- Old Farmhouse Brewery
Wales Drinks Producer of the Year
- Aber Falls Whisky Distillery
- Coaltown Ltd
- Cotteswold Dairy – North Wales Depot
- Glamorgan Brewing Company
- Radnor Hills Mineral Water Co
- White Castle vineyard
Wales Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year
- Michael Beynon-Coalpit Welsh Cakes
- Danny Curtis – Lobster & Môr
- Yash C Dhutia – Nashville Food Group
- Gwenyn Gruffydd- Gwenyn Gruffydd Ltd
- Scott Otten – SO Coffee Trades
Wales Food & Drink Exporter of the Year
- AU Vodka
- Penderyn Distillery
- The Lobster Pot
- Radnor Preserves
Wales Food Producer of the Year
- Capestone Organic Poultry
- Dunbia (UK) Llanybydder
- Llaeth y Llan Village dairy
- South Caernarfon Creameries
- The Authentic Curry Company
Wales Food & Drink Innovation Award
- Clydach Farm
- Daffodil Foods
- Ewenique Spirits
- Halen Dewi
- Vala Energy
Wales Food & Drink Local Community Award
- Castle Dairies
- Daniel Jones & Sons
- Mamgu Welshcakes
- The Preservation Society
- Tiny Rebel
Wales Food & Drink Rising Star of the Year
- Charlotte Clark – Pembrokeshire Gin Company
- Dan Jones -Bragdy Cybi
- Emma Morris- Trailhead Fine Foods
- Lauren Price – Kepak
- Tim Winstanley – Pendragon Drinks
Wales Food & Drink Scale up Company of the Year
- Cardiff Distillery
- Lilo’s Pasta
- Hilltop Honey
- The Pudding Compartment
- The Traditional Welsh Sausage Company
Wales Food & Drink Sustainable Values Award
- Bluestone Brewing Company
- Micro Acres Wales
- The Gower Gin Company
- Pembrokeshire Lamb
- Puffin Produce
Tickets are now on sale for the Wales Food and Drink Awards at https://foodanddrinkawards.wales/