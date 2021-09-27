Finalists Announced for the 2021 Cardiff Business Awards

The finalists have been announced for the 7th Cardiff Business Awards today. Over a hundred entries have been received from all sectors of businesses that are based in our Capital city.
The Cardiff Business Awards were started in 2015 and were created to celebrate the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs within Cardiff. This year 57 companies have been shortlisted over 16 categories. They will be invited to an interview with a panel of judges chaired by Frank Holmes, Gambit Corporate Finance. The winners of each category, as well as the Cardiff Business of the Year, will be announced at the awards evening which will be held on Friday 26th November at City Hall, Cardiff and hosted once again by Jamie Owen.
Commenting on this year’s finalists, Frank Holmes; Chair of Judges said
“This year’s Cardiff Business Awards applications exceed over 100 in number, in line with last year, whilst the calibre of businesses under consideration remains exceptional too. Despite the enormous challenges inflicted by the pandemic on individuals personal lives and extreme trading disruption, our Cardiff entrants have exhibited great resilience and resolve to not only overcome but excel through adapting, innovating and repurposing their businesses, caring for their people and wider stakeholders. It will be an absolute privilege to welcome them to City Hall to celebrate in style in November.”
This year the awards are sponsored by: Cardiff Council, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Development Bank of Wales, Euroclad, Stills, Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions, EY Breakthrough incentives, Business News Wales and Starling Bank.
Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff City Council commented:
“I am delighted that well over 100 companies have submitted their applications for the Cardiff Business Awards 2021. This shows the resilience of the business sector in our city and while the impact of the pandemic has had a major impact on the city it is clear from the applications we have received that many companies across a range of business sectors are developing new business models to deal with the impact of the pandemic.
I am looking forward to meeting the shortlisted companies in the City Hall, Cardiff on 26th November.”
The awards are run by Grapevine Event Management, Liz Brookes, co-founder of the award, added:
“These awards provide the perfect platform from which to showcase the best the capital city has to offer. We received excellent entries from across all sectors and all of those who have been shortlisted can be immensely proud of their achievements in business over the last 12 months.”
The finalists for 2021 Cardiff Business Awards are:
Creative and Digital Business of the Year
- Box UK
- Do Digital Agency
- GorillaTV
- Tramshed Tech
Employer of the Year
- Catsci
- Flyform
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Mark Powney – Business News Wales
- Phil Davies – Flyform
- Scott Jones – Illustrate Digital
- Louise Harris – Tramshed Tech
Family Business of the Year
- Apollo Distribution
- Heatforce (Wales) Limited
- Mossfords Memorial Masons
- SCC Logistics
Financial & Professional Business of the Year
- Barford Owen Davies
- Millrace Marketing
- Stable Resources
- Watkins Davies Insurance
Green Business of the Year
- Cycle Training Wales
- Genesis Bioscience
- Heatforce (Wales) Limited
- The Product Scout
Innovation Business of the Year
- Business News Wales
- Genesis Bioscience
- Vindico ICS Ltd
International Business of the Year
- Euroclad
- GCRS Global
- The Product Scout
- Tropogo
Leisure and Hospitality Business of the Year
- Fluidity Freerun Academy
- Hilton Hotel
- VOCO St Davids
Manufacturing Business of the Year
- Engineering Fabrication Ltd
- Harsco Environmental
- Semaphore
Retail Business of the Year
- A1 Diagnostics
- Shopezy Ltd
- Tradeprices Bathrooms
SME Business of the Year
- Box UK
- Storage Giant
- WebBox
Start-Up Business of the Year
- Creatives Spaces Design
- Glamdeva
- Jellyfish Business Solutions
- Qualia Law
- Butternut Web
Technology Business of the Year
- Do Digital Agency
- Genesis Bioscience
- Stratigens
Third Sector Business of the Year
- Cardiff People First
- Cycle Training Wales
- Prostate Cymru
- Rubicon Dance
Young Business Person of the Year
- Carly Thompsett – Anaphase Store
- Jak Bjornstrom – Birch Group
- Aoife Doherty – Floris
- Matthew Griffin – Lumberjack Axe Throwing
- Christian Williams – Semaphore
Tickets are now on sale for the Cardiff Business Awards at https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/