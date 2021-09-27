Finalists Announced for the 2021 Cardiff Business Awards

The finalists have been announced for the 7th Cardiff Business Awards today. Over a hundred entries have been received from all sectors of businesses that are based in our Capital city.

The Cardiff Business Awards were started in 2015 and were created to celebrate the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs within Cardiff. This year 57 companies have been shortlisted over 16 categories. They will be invited to an interview with a panel of judges chaired by Frank Holmes, Gambit Corporate Finance. The winners of each category, as well as the Cardiff Business of the Year, will be announced at the awards evening which will be held on Friday 26th November at City Hall, Cardiff and hosted once again by Jamie Owen.

Commenting on this year’s finalists, Frank Holmes; Chair of Judges said

“This year’s Cardiff Business Awards applications exceed over 100 in number, in line with last year, whilst the calibre of businesses under consideration remains exceptional too. Despite the enormous challenges inflicted by the pandemic on individuals personal lives and extreme trading disruption, our Cardiff entrants have exhibited great resilience and resolve to not only overcome but excel through adapting, innovating and repurposing their businesses, caring for their people and wider stakeholders. It will be an absolute privilege to welcome them to City Hall to celebrate in style in November.”

This year the awards are sponsored by: Cardiff Council, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Development Bank of Wales, Euroclad, Stills, Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions, EY Breakthrough incentives, Business News Wales and Starling Bank.

Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff City Council commented:

“I am delighted that well over 100 companies have submitted their applications for the Cardiff Business Awards 2021. This shows the resilience of the business sector in our city and while the impact of the pandemic has had a major impact on the city it is clear from the applications we have received that many companies across a range of business sectors are developing new business models to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

I am looking forward to meeting the shortlisted companies in the City Hall, Cardiff on 26th November.”

The awards are run by Grapevine Event Management, Liz Brookes, co-founder of the award, added:

“These awards provide the perfect platform from which to showcase the best the capital city has to offer. We received excellent entries from across all sectors and all of those who have been shortlisted can be immensely proud of their achievements in business over the last 12 months.”

The finalists for 2021 Cardiff Business Awards are:

Creative and Digital Business of the Year

Box UK

Do Digital Agency

GorillaTV

Tramshed Tech

Employer of the Year

Catsci

Flyform

Entrepreneur of the Year

Mark Powney – Business News Wales

Phil Davies – Flyform

Scott Jones – Illustrate Digital

Louise Harris – Tramshed Tech

Family Business of the Year

Apollo Distribution

Heatforce (Wales) Limited

Mossfords Memorial Masons

SCC Logistics

Financial & Professional Business of the Year

Barford Owen Davies

Millrace Marketing

Stable Resources

Watkins Davies Insurance

Green Business of the Year

Cycle Training Wales

Genesis Bioscience

Heatforce (Wales) Limited

The Product Scout

Innovation Business of the Year

Business News Wales

Genesis Bioscience

Vindico ICS Ltd

International Business of the Year

Euroclad

GCRS Global

The Product Scout

Tropogo

Leisure and Hospitality Business of the Year

Fluidity Freerun Academy

Hilton Hotel

VOCO St Davids

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Engineering Fabrication Ltd

Harsco Environmental

Semaphore

Retail Business of the Year

A1 Diagnostics

Shopezy Ltd

Tradeprices Bathrooms

SME Business of the Year

Box UK

Storage Giant

WebBox

Start-Up Business of the Year

Creatives Spaces Design

Glamdeva

Jellyfish Business Solutions

Qualia Law

Butternut Web

Technology Business of the Year

Do Digital Agency

Genesis Bioscience

Stratigens

Third Sector Business of the Year

Cardiff People First

Cycle Training Wales

Prostate Cymru

Rubicon Dance

Young Business Person of the Year

Carly Thompsett – Anaphase Store

Jak Bjornstrom – Birch Group

Aoife Doherty – Floris

Matthew Griffin – Lumberjack Axe Throwing

Christian Williams – Semaphore

Tickets are now on sale for the Cardiff Business Awards at https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/