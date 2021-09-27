Spotlight Shines on Wales’ FinTech Sector

The winners of the FinTech Awards Wales 2021 were announced on Thursday with guest of honour Sarah Williams-Gardner, CEO of FinTech Wales who described the event as “inspirational”.

Held at The Tramshed in Cardiff, the Awards were founded by leading technology recruiter Recruit121, the awards recognise the true innovators who are driving the FinTech industry in Wales and playing a key role in positioning the Principality as a leading hub within the whole of the UK.

Matt Hyde, Managing Director of the FinTech Awards Wales , said:

“Few areas of the Welsh economy have experienced the rapid rate of growth we have seen within the FinTech sector over the last few years even during the challenging times we have had “The growing FinTech sector is one of the jewels in the crown of business in Wales. The Awards place the spotlight fully on the emerging and established tech companies and entrepreneurs. “These awards were established to recognise the achievements made by many of these businesses and to raise greater awareness as to their importance to the Welsh and wider UK economy.”

Louise O’Shea CEO of Principal Sponsor Confused.com went further to say:

“Wales is earning itself a name as an established FinTech hub formed of agile start-up businesses to innovative tech giants. The tech sector is worth £8.5bn* to the Welsh economy. Demonstrating the calibre of organisations operating in Wales through the FinTech Wales Awards will help us to attract the best talent to the region and allow us to continue growing our community.”

Reflecting on the stories of the winners and shortlisted candidates, Sarah Williams-Gardner was delighted to be guest of honour.

“Celebrating success is always wonderful and to hear the stories behind the achievements of our FinTech professionals across Wales has been inspirational especially during what has been a challenging time for all. Wales is becoming famous for FinTech and it’s an exciting time for our industry”.

With overall sponsorship from Confused.com, the awards were supported by PwC, Principality Building Society, Recruit 121, Cardiff Capital Region, GoCompare, Deloitte, BJSS, Hodge Bank, Admiral, Stable Resources, Refresh, and Welsh Government.

The full list of Winners and Highly Commended are as follows:

FinTech Start-up of the Year sponsored by Confused.com

Ship Shape

Highly Commended – Coincover

FinTech Company of the Year sponsored by Cardiff Capital Region

Sonovate

Highly Commended – Delio

FinTech Scale-up of the Year sponsored by Stable Resources

Yoello

Highly Commended – FinBoot

FinTech Leader of the Year sponsored by Admiral

Stephen Jones – Comparison Creator

Highly Commended – Mark Jones – Hodge Bank

New Product of the Year sponsored by Principality Building Society

Yoello

Best Academic Programme of the Year sponsored by Hodge Bank

WCCF

Rising FinTech Star of the Year sponsored by PwC

Toby Kernon

Highly Commended – Shelby Wilson – Veygo

Covid Hero/Heroes of the Year sponsored by GoCompare

Cheers NHS – Joe Tannorella

Best Accelerator/Incubator sponsored by Bjss

Tramshed Tech

Highly Commended – Alacrity Foundation

Best Advisory Firm sponsored by Deloitte

Capital Law

Highly Commended – GS Verde Group

Outstanding Contribution to FinTech in Wales sponsored by Confused.com